October 19, 2022 – Page 8

About the Writer
Samuel Chacko, Editor in Chief
Samuel Chacko is the Editor in Chief for Talon Marks and covers sports, politics, news, community and opinions. Sam enjoys playing video games, is an avid sports fan (UFC, MLB, NBA, NFL and Boxing) and music. Sam hopes to transfer to a Cal State in 2024 and work for a prestigious Journalism outlet one day.
If you have any news tips or want to talk to Samuel via Zoom, contact [email protected].
