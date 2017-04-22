Cerritos Softball ready for postseason

Starting center fielder Kimberly Olivas swings on a pitch during the second inning of the Falcons game with EC-Compton Thursday, April 20. Olivas finished with one hit and one RBI in the 7-0 win. Photo credit: Monique Nethington

The Falcons hit four home runs from four different players in the teams 7-0 conference win versus EC-Compton Thursday, April 20.

The victory completes the season sweep of Compton as the Falcons defeated them in their first meeting 8-0.

Sophomore Kylee Brown hit her 16th home run of the season tied for second in the state and starting pitcher Kristen Voller hit her first of the season.

Assistant coach Jenel Guadagno said, “It’s always good to see somebody new hitting the ball hard and everybody doing their small part when they get the opportunity.”

The Falcons started out strong with a home run in each of the first two innings to take a 2-0 lead.

The home run trend continued when catcher Briana Lopez hit her seventh home run of the season in the fourth to push the lead to 3-0.

A pair of RBI’s by Rain Vega and Kimberly Olivas in the fifth inning pushed the lead to 5-0.

To finish the Tartars off, designated player Carly Gutierrez hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth for her third of the season, closing the game out.

Guadagno said, “[The players] have settled into their own and figured out if they go out there and do their part [the team] will be successful.”

Offensively the Falcons finished with eight hits, seven RBIs and left only one runner on base.

Throughout the game, the pitching combination of Kristen Voller and Jissel Caballero allowed only one hit and one walk.

They also combined for 10 total strikeouts to give Voller her 12th win of the season, and Caballero was awarded her first save of the season.

The Falcons are down to a 12 player roster, but the team looks at the smaller roster as a positive.

Catcher Briana Lopez said, “Having a small team makes us want to fight more what we’re going for.”

Guadagno added, “One of the plus sides of having a small roster is everybody knows their role and they have to do their small part to contribute, and they feel like they’re contributing everyday.”

The team will play two final games before the season comes to an end Tuesday, April 25.

Cerritos will play Santiago Canyon Saturday, April 22 and the No.1 team in the conference, El Camino, in the season finale.

As a team Cerritos is batting .312, with a slugging percentage of .509 to go along with 37 home runs.

Also the pitching staff has a combined ERA of 2.69 with 163 strikeouts.

Lopez said, “We just want to keep playing our style and keep pushing.”

Guadagno concluded, “We’re just ready to get to the playoffs, it’s time to get going.”