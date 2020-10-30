Dodgers, Rays ball clubs quarantined following return to home cities

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman points to the stands during a night game. Turner tested positive for COVID-19 during game six of the World Series. Photo credit: beisbolsinoloa/flickr

When the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays stepped off their flights Wednesday evening, they were ordered immediately to self-quarantine.

Justin Turner, third baseman for the Dodgers, tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday night during game six of the World Series according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

Team officials and managers for the Dodgers were notified immediately during the 8th inning and yanked Turner from the dugout and into an isolation room.

After the Dodgers won the World Series for the first time in 32 years, Turner returned to the field to celebrate with his team regardless of just being notified he was diagnosed with COVID.

League officials and security warned Turner of the consequences that’ll be faced if he was to return to the field.

Turner shook it off and returned to his team anyway.

MLB officials said in a statement Wednesday, “When MLB security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply.”

The third baseman took a COVID-19 test on Monday where his results came back inconclusive during the second inning of Tuesday’s game.

League doctors ran the tests once more and found Turner was positive.

In the isolation room, Turner tweeted out “Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA.”

Once returned to the field, Turner held the World Series trophy and sat shoulder to shoulder with his teammates for the team picture.

League officials made Turner and his wife return to Los Angeles on a separate private plane as part of the safety protocols.

On Oct. 29th, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it was working with the Dodgers on additional measures for the team’s quarantine.

Public Health protocols state that a person who tests positive for COVID-19, even if they do not display symptoms, must isolate for 10 days and must be symptom and fever free for 24 hours before they can resume contact with any other people.

The league commissioner’s office will conduct a full investigation into the matter regarding Turner in the following days, the MLB said.