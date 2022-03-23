Russell Wilson blockbuster trade

It was reportedly rumored that Wilson was unhappy with the Seahawks after their lack of progress and complaint about the number of times his offensive line allowed him to be hit and sacked.

After weeks of NFL teams showing interest in the pro quarterback, it was only ever going to be one team Wilson would leave the Seahawks for.

Wilson, who played ten seasons with the Seahawks now has a new home in Denver.

On March 8, a trade package was finally agreed that would send the 9x pro bowler alongside a fourth-round pick to the Broncos in an exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, Defensive lineman Shelby Harris, tight end Noah Fant, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick to the Seahawks.

The trade is yet to be confirmed by the NFL but the news will certainly be announced on March 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. Eastern time, which is the start of the 2022 NFL league.

With the trade still pending, It is clear that the Seahawks are now entering the rebuilding stage after giving up on Wilson and releasing All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, who both led them to their first Super Bowl back in 2014.

In a tweet regarding his departure, Wilson wrote, “SEATTLE, I Love You. Forever Grateful. #3.”

For a couple of years, the Broncos have had trouble finding a suitable quarterback after Peyton Manning retired and it seems Wilson could just be the guy the team might be looking for.

Wilson makes history by becoming the first quarterback to start for both teams that featured in the Super Bowl.

With Wilson joining the Broncos, the team’s odds of winning the Super Bowl have improved by a good amount from 25-1 to 12-1. Currently, only three teams, the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and the Buffalo Bills have better winning odds than the Broncos.

Along with Wilson, the Broncos have also acquired new head coach Nathaniel Hackett who was recently the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator.

Throughout the years, notable quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning have all gone on to win the Super Bowl after leaving their former teams.

Can Wilson add to that line of greats and cement his legacy as one of the best quarterbacks in history?

The Broncos offense seems to be taking shape after already having wide receiver Jerry Jeudy who was sidelined for most of the season due to an ankle injury but still managed to record 38 receptions for 467 receiving yards.

The Broncos offense also consists of running back Javonte Williams, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, wide receivers Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, and Courtland Sutton.

With the regular season closing in fast, can Wilson lead the Denver Broncos to achieve their goal and hoist the Lombardi trophy again.