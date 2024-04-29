Cerritos College
Falcons snap losing streak to clinch SCC Conference

Jonathan Diaz, Staff WriterApril 29, 2024
Cerritos+college+baseball+players+celebrating+win.
Cerritos college baseball players celebrating win.

Cerritos College snapped a three-game losing streak by dominating Long Beach City College by a score of 8-0 on April 25.

This win helped the Falcons clinch the South Coast Conference Championship.

It is the first time since 2018 and the 31st time that the SCC Championship is coming back to Cerritos. 

The Falcons kicked off the game by holding the Vikings to zero hits all first inning. In the first two innings, the Falcons took an early lead with freshman catcher Alonso Reyes hitting a single down to left field.

Reyes would advance his way to home base after a sacrifice fly from first/third baseman Mike Santos to give the Falcons an early 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, the Falcons expanded their lead with freshman second baseman Dylan Immel’s single that took him to third base due to a fielding error from the Vikings, Immel made it to home base after an RBI double from Nico Briones.

The game remained at 2-0 in favor of the Falcons in the third, fourth, and fifth innings with both teams having a combined six hits in those three innings.

But the Falcons ramped up the scoring after relegating the Vikings to one hit all inning. 

The sixth inning started with sophomore Lucas Iorgulescu hitting a single down to left-center field and advancing to first base but got out on second base.

Sophomore shortstop DJ Massey continued on the moving the bases for the Falcons by a field out to center field allowing Dylan Immel to score a run for Cerritos to extend their lead to 3-0.

The Falcons would continue to add to their lead after Freshman Alonso Reyes and Anthony Bassett both hit RBI singles to make it 5-0.

The eighth inning had the same drive to score. With Marlon Oviedo walking to first base and DJ Massey hitting a single advancing to first base and Marlon Oviedo advancing to second base.

Anthony Bassett reached first on a fielding error which led to Marlon Oviedo scoring the Falcon’s sixth run. 

Freshman outfielder Isaiah Rios was next at bat who reached on fielder’s choice resulting in DJ Massey scoring the seventh run for the Falcons.

Mike Santos hits a double to left field where Anthony Bassett scores Cerrito’s eighth run of the game. 

The end to a big game was a quick three and out with all three Long Beach City players being out. 

This concluded a hard-fought season for the Falcons clinching the SCC Championship.

When asked about how amazing this feeling is snapping a three-game losing streak Falcons Pitcher Derek Valdez said “Feels like the pressure of world just got lifted off our shoulder right now, everyone the last three games were looking for that last win to the clinch conference”. 

Now the Falcons are prepared to have the same success in the postseason with Coach Nate Fernley stating “You build an identity and we just say we be us and if we’re us everything goes the same”.

Jonathan Diaz is a staff writer for Talon Marks mainly covering sports. Outside of news reporting he enjoys watching movies. He plans to transfer to either Cal State Fullerton or Long Beach.
