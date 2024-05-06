Cerritos College
Photo Gallery: Falcons blank Roadrunners in Game 1

Byline photo of Joel Carpio
Joel Carpio, Managing EditorMay 6, 2024
Shortstop%2C+DJ+Massey+giving+Outfielder%2C+Isaiah+Rios+a+high+five+after+scoring.+Photo+credit%3A+Joel+Carpio
Shortstop, DJ Massey giving Outfielder, Isaiah Rios a high five after scoring. Photo credit: Joel Carpio

The Falcons took on the College of the Desert Roadrunners and won easily 7-0 on May 3.

Cerritos shutout the Roadrunners allowing them to not score at all in the game as College of the Desert played sloppy with four errors.

Falcons starting pitcher, Derek Valdez put on a show throwing a shutout and finishing a complete game.

Valdez went all nine innings, gave up no runs, nine hits and struck out nine Roadrunner players.

Things almost didn’t stay scoreless for the Roadrunners as a single was hit and College of the Desert second baseman, Noah Gutierrez was tagged out at home by a perfectly thrown assist from Falcons centerfielder, Marlon Oviedo.

Since then Cerritos have eliminated and swept the Roadrunners in a best of three game series.

Joel Carpio
Shortstop, DJ Massey popping up after sliding into second base safely.

About the Contributor
Joel Carpio
Joel Carpio, Managing Editor
Joel Carpio is the Managing, Co-Sports, & Co-Social Media Editor for Talon Marks, he enjoys playing sports, listening to music, and is an avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Kings, and LAFC. He is planning on transferring to San Diego State University and earn his bachelors degree in Journalism. In the future he wants to be a sports broadcaster.
Leave a Comment
