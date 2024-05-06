Photo Gallery: Falcons blank Roadrunners in Game 1

The Falcons took on the College of the Desert Roadrunners and won easily 7-0 on May 3.

Cerritos shutout the Roadrunners allowing them to not score at all in the game as College of the Desert played sloppy with four errors.

Falcons starting pitcher, Derek Valdez put on a show throwing a shutout and finishing a complete game.

Valdez went all nine innings, gave up no runs, nine hits and struck out nine Roadrunner players.

Things almost didn’t stay scoreless for the Roadrunners as a single was hit and College of the Desert second baseman, Noah Gutierrez was tagged out at home by a perfectly thrown assist from Falcons centerfielder, Marlon Oviedo.

Since then Cerritos have eliminated and swept the Roadrunners in a best of three game series.

Gallery • 12 Photos Joel Carpio Shortstop, DJ Massey popping up after sliding into second base safely.