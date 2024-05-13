Iron sharpens iron in Falcons football spring game

The Cerritos Falcons football team held their Spring game on May.8 at Falcon Field.

The team split into offense and defense, with both sides going to opposite sides of the field to get their work in before the game.

After each side of the ball got their work in, the Falcons practiced some different formations as well as getting special teams on and off the field.

Once the game kicked off, the offense was moving well, gaining some small yardage before QB Evan Tomich found #2 Gavin Poarch deep down the field, who sprinted down the sideline into the endzone.

Tomich, who is coming back from an injury from last year, had this to say about getting back in his groove: “You know, coming back from an injury, it’s like harder, like mentally you get down on yourself, but like being around the guys and people that support you it makes it fun, and when you’re having fun it’s easier to learn.”

The injury bug bit the Falcons last year, especially in the backfield, but Tomich and #4 Michel Hayes, who was also hurt the previous year, were getting reps together to build a solid connection.

“Awesome . . . It’s nice to have those things back; our team learned a lot of resiliency going through that last year, so I think they’re excited; they have a chance to be really, really good,” said Head Coach Grosfield about the injuries the Falcons faced last year.

The Falcons’ defense also performed well, forcing punts on a few drives and holding the offense to a field goal during overtime situations. Under new coaching, the Falcons’ defense showed a lot of promise this spring game.

First-year defensive coordinator Fre Fimbers is leading a new-look defensive unit, Fimbers was The Falcons’ LBs coach last year and has a plethora of experience coaching on the defensive side of the ball.

“Defense working as one; everyone is clicking on all cylinders,” said linebacker Rodney Hala about the teams’ system.

So far, the Cerritos College defense is buying in the new defense, with Hala also stating, “The new defense and new defensive coordinator is really fitting well with us.”

The enthusiasm for the defense was also shared by Coach Grosfield, who stated, “He’s(Fimbers) simplified the defense where our kids can play really fast and really aggressive we have major league talent on that side of the ball, and we got some guys that’ll play on Sundays”

The Falcons’ run defense was potent during the game, allowing minimal yardage when it was tested as they got to the ball quickly.

Despite this, the Falcons were able to get their running backs involved in the passing game, hitting them in the flats and doing an excellent job of getting the ball in the hands of their playmakers.

Overall, both sides of the ball remained competitive throughout the game as each team got their reps in.

The Falcons hope to build on the work that was done during the game over the summer to prepare for the upcoming fall season.