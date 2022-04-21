MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MARCH 06: Harry Maguire of Manchester United reacts after Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City scores their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on March 06, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MARCH 06: Harry Maguire of Manchester United reacts after Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City scores their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on March 06, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Nightmare season at the Theatre of Dreams

Ebube Okoji, Staff Writer

April 21, 2022

Manchester United has not quite lived up to expectations in the past 10 years.

With eight games still left to be played in the premier league, Manchester United’s chances of securing top four seem slim at the moment. It has officially been five years since Man United won a major trophy.

With the squad this team currently consists of, there is no doubt that they can not compete with the best teams in Europe given the contexts of their history.

In the Summer of 2021, shortly after the transfer window opened, Manchester United wasnot playing around after looking to bolster their squad after a hard defeat in the Europa League final losing 11-10 on penalties against Spanish side Villarreal CF.

LISBON, PORTUGAL – AUGUST 31: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United poses after signing for the club on August 31, 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images) (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

During the transfer window, big name players such as Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane were brought in to strengthen the club.

The excitement did not stop there after five time Ballon D’or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo returned back home to where it all began.

After Man United’s 6-2 season opener win against Leeds United, it looked as if they were finally back on top and could be potential title contenders in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea being some of the best clubs in the world. Little did we know that it would all go downhill from there.

With Ronaldo returning back to the Theatre of Dreams, Old Trafford and with the arrival of Sancho and Varane, it sure looked like Manchester United were back.

Things have not fully panned out since the start of the season. According to the media and fans, this season is arguably the worst season since the retirement of club legend, Sir Alex Ferguson.

Currently Man United sit seventh in the Premier League which is the lowest given the expectations for the club. They have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the Champions League meaning United will yet again go another season without a trophy.

As big as United is, they have not been playing like a big club. When you look at clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City, the players are motivated and play till the final whistle is blown.

On the other hand, the Manchester United players are lazy, they are not willing to work, their attitude on the pitch is terrible, there is no chemistry between the players. There is also no passion or neither do they have the right mindset to win.

After suffering three major defeats in the Premier League, losing 4-1 to Watford FC, 2-0 to Man City and 5-0 to Liverpool, the board decided it was time to move on by sacking Ole Gunnar Solsjaer who they thought was the problem.

Shortly after, Assistant Manager Michael Carrick stepped up and took charge of Manchester until the club was able to find a replacement.

Current Interim Manager, Ralf Rangnick was hired to take charge of the club until the end of the season after Carrick’s departure.

Since Rangnick’s arrival, United have won only 47% of their Premier League games, It is their lowest win rate under any manager in the Premier League. A serious overhaul is much needed in the United dressing room.

About the Writer
Photo of Ebube Okoji
Ebube Okoji, Staff Writer
Ebube Okoji is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering sports and entertainment. Ebube is a Computer science major but loves Journalism and loves creative writing. Ebube likes watching sports games, playing sports, writing stories and likes to have fun. Ebube likes to travel too.

Sports

Clayton pitching in a game at Dodger Stadium. Photo credit: Clayton Kershaw, MVP by kla4067 is marked with CC BY 2.0.
Dodgers’ Kershaw pulled after seven perfect innings
PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 26: Dwayne Haskins #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Remembering Dwayne Haskins
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings makes a save on Martin Hanzal #40 of the Dallas Stars during a 4-0 Kings win at Staples Center on December 09, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Royalty is fading for LA Kings before playoffs
SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Mercedes-Benz Arena on October 10, 2019 in Shanghai, China. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Lakers fired Frank Vogel: pressure turns to Pelinka
Pitcher, No.17, Courtney Callison pitching for Cerritos relieving Samantha Islas at the top of the sixth inning. Callison would give up a home run at the top of the sixth before retiring the inning against Chaffey on April. 13, 2022. Photo credit: Roman Acosta
Falcons vs Chaffey Panthers softball

Talon Marks • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in