Nightmare season at the Theatre of Dreams

Manchester United has not quite lived up to expectations in the past 10 years.

With eight games still left to be played in the premier league, Manchester United’s chances of securing top four seem slim at the moment. It has officially been five years since Man United won a major trophy.

With the squad this team currently consists of, there is no doubt that they can not compete with the best teams in Europe given the contexts of their history.

In the Summer of 2021, shortly after the transfer window opened, Manchester United wasnot playing around after looking to bolster their squad after a hard defeat in the Europa League final losing 11-10 on penalties against Spanish side Villarreal CF.

During the transfer window, big name players such as Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane were brought in to strengthen the club.

The excitement did not stop there after five time Ballon D’or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo returned back home to where it all began.

After Man United’s 6-2 season opener win against Leeds United, it looked as if they were finally back on top and could be potential title contenders in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea being some of the best clubs in the world. Little did we know that it would all go downhill from there.

With Ronaldo returning back to the Theatre of Dreams, Old Trafford and with the arrival of Sancho and Varane, it sure looked like Manchester United were back.

Things have not fully panned out since the start of the season. According to the media and fans, this season is arguably the worst season since the retirement of club legend, Sir Alex Ferguson.

Currently Man United sit seventh in the Premier League which is the lowest given the expectations for the club. They have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the Champions League meaning United will yet again go another season without a trophy.

As big as United is, they have not been playing like a big club. When you look at clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City, the players are motivated and play till the final whistle is blown.

On the other hand, the Manchester United players are lazy, they are not willing to work, their attitude on the pitch is terrible, there is no chemistry between the players. There is also no passion or neither do they have the right mindset to win.

After suffering three major defeats in the Premier League, losing 4-1 to Watford FC, 2-0 to Man City and 5-0 to Liverpool, the board decided it was time to move on by sacking Ole Gunnar Solsjaer who they thought was the problem.

Shortly after, Assistant Manager Michael Carrick stepped up and took charge of Manchester until the club was able to find a replacement.

Current Interim Manager, Ralf Rangnick was hired to take charge of the club until the end of the season after Carrick’s departure.

Since Rangnick’s arrival, United have won only 47% of their Premier League games, It is their lowest win rate under any manager in the Premier League. A serious overhaul is much needed in the United dressing room.