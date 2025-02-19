Track and field athletes take ‘big leap’

Cerritos College track and field team competed at a “low-key” Cerritos Open event as two athletes had a “big leap” in Falcon Stadium on Feb. 15.

Head coach of the Cerritos College track and field team Christopher Richardson said, Cerritos athletes learned lessons from this meet as it was “low-key” because only Orange Coast, Porterville and Santa Ana were the colleges that competed.

“For this time of year, it’s kind of weird because usually, these meets have about ten teams, but just the way the timing worked this year with other competitions, in the Southern California area, it was less attended,” Richardson said.

Though it wasn’t as highly attended Richardson said it was the perfect competitive opportunity.

“Even when there were mistakes or shortcomings where people thought they should have done better, I think it was still a great opportunity to learn,” Richardson said.

Richardson pointed out athletes George Flores and Luke Johnson as the athletes who made a “big leap” at this event.

“They are guys that were here last year and they really took a big leap forward today…I’ve watched them spread their wings today, not just like it like from a competitive standpoint, but just like technically and being leaders and everything,” Richardson said.

He continued, “They really forged ahead and like showed what they’re capable of, so that was really awesome because those guys are going to be huge contributors for us when we’re trying to win a state championship this year.”

Flores placed seventh in men’s 800-meter, with his squad placed second in men’s 4 x 100-meter relay and his squad placed first in men’s 4 x 400-meter relay.

Flores reflected on his performance, “I’m on schedule to run a good time this year, so based on my time today, I’m right on schedule to hit those times, so I feel good about my position in the season.”

Flores will compete in the Rossi Relay at Claremont College on Feb. 24 at 9:30 a.m.

Johnson on the other hand was in more field events as he placed second in men’s pole vault, eighth in men’s discus, fourth in men’s javelin and also was on the track as he placed second in men’s 60-meter hurdles.

“I did pretty good today could have done some better things, like just a longer warmup time,” Johnson said, “I kind of went through the motions a bit today, but I felt pretty good.”

Johnson will be at Mt. SAC competing in the decathlon on Feb. 22-23.

Richardson stated that the team is on the right track all that needs to be done is for his athletes to trust their training as he wants to aim them towards being in their best shape when March comes around as the team will be headed to Arizona to face big competition.

“We’re against a lot of big-time four-year schools so, that’s what we’re trying to do is get ready for those showcases,” Richardson finished.