Falcons comeback to advance to state tournament

Byline photo of Isaac Cordon
Isaac Cordon, Editor-in-ChiefMarch 12, 2025
Isaac Cordon
Falcons guard, Darron Henry, fighting with guard/forward, Esteban Mann, for a loose ball during the 3C2A SoCal Regional Final on March 8, 2025.

The Cerritos College Falcons men’s basketball team defeated the East Los Angeles Huskies, 71-69, in a tough comeback as the Falcons second-half defense stepped up and clutch shots were hit near the end of the second half.

This was the second matchup between the Huskies and Falcons of the 2024-2025 season with the Falcons winning the first matchup in a close 77-76 game but this matchup wasn’t remotely similar.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well early in the game,” Head coach for Cerritos, Russ May, stated as to what the difference was between the games.

Cerritos shot a field goal percentage of 42 and were 23% from the three-point line in the first half.

The Falcons’ struggles allowed the Huskies to take the lead with seven minutes in the first half and run away with it for most of the game as ELAC shot 57% from the field and 40% from three.

Cerritos was able to get back on track in the second half as the shots began to fall and the team began to slow down the scoring from ELAC with better defense and rebounding.

“We just had to dig down and rebound. We knew that they were an incredible offensive rebounding team and we just had to make a few plays,” May shared as to what his team did to get back on track.

His team did exactly that as the Falcons were able to make two crucial plays that put the game away which were a deep three by guard Dillon Botts to take back to lead and another three right after that by guard Darron Henry after his steal.

“Our team, our coaches needed us, and we just tried to follow through. And when they put that trust in us, we just had to perform at our best,” Botts said as what got the team to make the comeback.

“I was confident in my guys making big plays,” Henry added to what made this comeback possible.

He continued, “We put in the work all summer and spring and I’m just grateful for it to show and thankful for God to have given us this chance.”

May also commented on these final shots, “We’ve got some guys that can really put it in the hole. We got an open look, and we just got some composure and guys made big shots.”

He then stated that he was so proud of his team’s ability to fight back when things looked rough against a big-time program like ELAC.

However, he was not allowing himself to get comfortable with this win, “We’re not done playing…I’m looking forward to the opportunity next week…the final 8.”

Cerritos will head to Mt. SAC to face San Francisco City in the 3C2A State Championship quarterfinals on March 13 at 1 p.m.

