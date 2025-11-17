Holiday sport games should stay on network TV

The NFL and NBA are turning its backs on their fans.

Major sporting events should remain on network television or at least basic cable during the holidays.

It’s putting its holiday games on streaming services. This sets a horrible precedent due to the economic situation in the United States.

When families gather to watch a sporting event after enjoying dinner, they shouldn’t have to download and log onto a streaming service to watch a basketball or football game.

These two major sport entities should show more consideration instead of getting greedy.

Its understandable that cable TV is becoming extinct. However, situations like this can turn people away from the product.

Why should someone spend additional money when they shouldn’t have to?

People still have to pay their bills every month and buy their groceries. Anyone with common sense will keep the most important stuff in mind rather than spend $14.99 per month for Amazon Prime or $17.99 per month for Netflix.

The biggest issue that arises having a game on a streaming service such as Netfilix or Amazon is that the video quality is nowhere near at its best when compared to Network TV.

it buffers and pauses frequently. It can give someone a headache and the consumers of the products should not have to put up with it.

The next issue is Amazon is still mainly used for online shopping while Netflix is mainly being used for movies.

There are still a significant amount of non sport fans in the country that will ignore the game and just continue to shop during the holidays especially on Black Friday during Thanksgiving weekend.

If the NFL and NBA continue with this business practice its consumers will boycott and turn away from the products.

Both major sports are losing credibility with its fans.

The NBA is nowhere near as popular as it was during the 1990s-2000s while the NFL, still the number one sport in America, has catered toward the offense which has led to controversial calls against the defense.

Hopefully, this trend doesn’t continue for much longer.

As long as people don’t have to pay to watch the NBA Finals or The Super Bowl. fans will continue to watch and pour money into the product.

If that day does comes then these two major sports have reached a new level of greed they will never return from.

In terms of courses of action fans can take to put these games back on network television they can voice their opinion on all social media outlets, not buy any of the merchandizing and lastly, as difficult as this will be to do, they should not watch the game entirely no matter how enticing the matchup appears to be.

If enough people decide not to invest, these major sport entities will look at the ratings and other factors to improve the product.

When you start losing ratings and popularity to professional wrestling there will be issues.

A sports fan should have the easiest access possible. The NFL and NBA should worry about the credibility with its fans rather than how to make the most profit.

This was never a big issue in the past. It appears since society has changed so have business practices.

The fact that TV rights can be sold to the highest bidder, such as movie and shopping companies, rather than major TV networks sets a really bad example.