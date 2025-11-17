Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Holiday sport games should stay on network TV

Byline photo of Ivan Llata
Ivan Llata, Staff WriterNovember 17, 2025

The NFL and NBA are turning its backs on their fans.

Major sporting events should remain on network television or at least basic cable during the holidays.

It’s putting its holiday games on streaming services. This sets a horrible precedent due to the economic situation in the United States.

When families gather to watch a sporting event after enjoying dinner, they shouldn’t have to download and log onto a streaming service to watch a basketball or football game.

These two major sport entities should show more consideration instead of getting greedy.

Its understandable that cable TV is becoming extinct. However, situations like this can turn people away from the product.

Why should someone spend additional money when they shouldn’t have to?

People still have to pay their bills every month and buy their groceries. Anyone with common sense will keep the most important stuff in mind rather than spend $14.99 per month for Amazon Prime or $17.99 per month for Netflix.

The biggest issue that arises having a game on a streaming service such as Netfilix or Amazon is that the video quality is nowhere near at its best when compared to Network TV.

it buffers and pauses frequently. It can give someone a headache and the consumers of the products should not have to put up with it.

The next issue is Amazon is still mainly used for online shopping while Netflix is mainly being used for movies.

There are still a significant amount of non sport fans in the country that will ignore the game and just continue to shop during the holidays especially on Black Friday during Thanksgiving weekend.

If the NFL and NBA continue with this business practice its consumers will boycott and turn away from the products.

Both major sports are losing credibility with its fans.

The NBA is nowhere near as popular as it was during the 1990s-2000s while the NFL, still the number one sport in America, has catered toward the offense which has led to controversial calls against the defense.

Hopefully, this trend doesn’t continue for much longer.

As long as people don’t have to pay to watch the NBA Finals or The Super Bowl. fans will continue to watch and pour money into the product.

If that day does comes then these two major sports have reached a new level of greed they will never return from.

In terms of courses of action fans can take to put these games back on network television they can voice their opinion on all social media outlets, not buy any of the merchandizing and lastly, as difficult as this will be to do, they should not watch the game entirely no matter how enticing the matchup appears to be.

If enough people decide not to invest, these major sport entities will look at the ratings and other factors to improve the product.

When you start losing ratings and popularity to professional wrestling there will be issues.

A sports fan should have the easiest access possible. The NFL and NBA should worry about the credibility with its fans rather than how to make the most profit.

This was never a big issue in the past. It appears since society has changed so have business practices.

The fact that TV rights can be sold to the highest bidder, such as movie and shopping companies, rather than major TV networks sets a really bad example.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Ivan Llata
Ivan Llata, Staff Writer
Ivan Llata is a staff writer at Talon Marks. He enjoys listening to 1980’s Heavy Metal such as Metallica and Guns & Roses. Llata hopes to transfer and be a sports writer some day.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Cerritos player Pedro Reyes celebrating with his team after scoring his first game of the season against Pasadena City College at Cerritos College on November 13, 2025 Photo credit: Jane Cisneros
Falcons fly past Pasadena in crucial 3-1 tournament win
Falcons defender Melaina Pech battling Lancers forward Iris Pollard for possession of the ball at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena on Nov. 13, 2025 Photo credit: Duran Ventura
Falcons finish fourth in SCC Tournament
Forwards Kiana Moore (#7) and Melissa Martinez (#3) battle for possession of the ball in a semifinal match between Long Beach City College and Cerritos College at Long Beach City College on November 10, 2025.
Vikings shutout Falcons in conference semifinal
A player prepares for a cross on the sideline as the action continues down the field. Her teammates and opponents are focused on positioning themselves for the next play in a match against El Camino College at Cerritos College on November 7, 2025.
Falcons start the South Coast Conference Tournament with a bang
The runner speeds along a sunny trail. He shows excellent form and focus during the cross-country race.
Tackling Business Both On and Off the Course
Mar 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The NBA logo is seen on the court before thegame between the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
NBA lost its magic
More in sports opinion
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays match up
October Showdown: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
An announced 81,395 fans at SoFi Stadium for the second night of WrestleMania 39
WWE is gouging its fans
WWE's new headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut
WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia is a Risky Gamble
Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) strikes out to end the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images/ File Photo
Postseason Showdown: American League preview
Aug 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes (38) attempts to steal second base against Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images
Postseason Showdown: National League preview
Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A view of the NFL logo on the field before a game between Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
Thursday night football back on network TV