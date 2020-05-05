Bajito y Suavecito: Cinco de Mayo Lowrider cruise

Las chicas gather around this beautiful classic top-down in front of the Los Angeles skyline. The perfect car to take to the beach.

Sundays in East Los Angeles are known for carne asadas and cruises down the boulevard as the sun sets behind the skyline.

The Cinco de Mayo cruise had almost over 1,000 cars driving throughout the historical area of Downtown Los Angeles and into the popular Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles all the way up until 2 a.m!

A community of custom lowriders, motorcycles and bomber cars were all present and ready to show off their chromed-out pieces of art, which dazzled many of the spectators who were caught in the parade of lowriders.

Lowriders can date back all the way to the late 1940’s, as Southern California chicanos created a new kind of car style that was playful and showed pride within the Mexican-American community that thrives in Los Angeles.

This classic regal stands tall as the hydraulic systems raise the car higher than usual in order to show off the chrome underneath the car.

Ever since then, it has created generations of passed down lowriders and traditional boulevard cruises con la familia.

It’s a subculture that has caught many eyes around the world and that inspires many to start a project that could ultimately live through generations.

Many of these cars have had thousands of dollars put into them, which definitely calls for a summer cruise in order to show off those chrome jobs and extremely detailed pinstripes.

Mostly everyone at these car events play oldies, or known here in Los Angeles as Chicano oldies.

These songs can range from classic Motown to doo-wop’s to old school 80’s which makes the atmosphere even better to be around for other people who love to just take a cruise and admire music and cars.

Hollywood films typically tend to have lowriders associated with gang violence but these cruise are far from even being closely related to gangs.

Many trucks customize their backbeds to seat people and gives them the ultimate comfort and look.

These cruises are always meant for family and friends to gather around and enjoy each others’ company.

Violence is not an option at lowriders cruise; only peace.

Many car clubs attend cruises which allows a lot more of variety of car collections within the lowrider community.

It also gives some inspiration to future lowrider enthusiasts.

East Los Angeles is always filled with lowriders and custom bomber cars that seems to be a part of the growing subculture.

Younger faces are seen with cars that only their parents or grandparents were seen driving these when they were adolescent teens.

This cruise event took place even with the serious COVID-19 pandemic going on right now that forbids mass gatherings throughout the nation, so some people were a bit skeptical to attend or others might get the wrong idea.

However, people kept their distance and yes, people were wearing masks and gloves as they parked their cars and walked around to check out the other cars that were present.

Many people ended up parking at the Target on Whittier Boulevard just to get a closer look at all the detail that these mesmerizing cars had. This allows many car collectors to ask questions regarding the art work and paint jobs.

Some were so shiny and chromed out that you could see your reflection clear as day.

It’s definitely a sight to see as kid, hearing loud music and admiring glistening classic cars.

Los Angeles Lowriding events on Instagram is always sharing flyers of Lowrider and cruise events on their page whenever there are any events going on.