Celebrating Earth Throughout April

Earth Day is annually celebrated on April 22 across the globe. Communities often come together throughout the month of April and clean up beaches and parks, host panel discussions and informational events, and more in celebration. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo

Every year on April 22 we celebrate Earth. Not only does this day mark the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970 but it brings the world together in taking care of our home.

Celebrating Earth Day is essential to understanding the harm we, as humans, are capable of causing. It’s important that we celebrate the benefits and resources Earth brings us and practice forming communities of solidarity to take care of our planet.

So many great things come from Earth, but many issues surround climate change today: Hotter temperatures, increased droughts, a decrease in species, extreme weather events, dirty air, etc.

Taking care of our Earth is important, so we put together a guide of things you can do to celebrate Earth this year- including things to do on your own as well as community events you can attend.

1. Tend to your or your neighbor’s plants (if they’re comfortable) – Give some water or shed some light to the greens in your front yards! Consider planting your own tree or plants, too.

2. Participate in a marathon– Run or walk a 5k, half marathon, or regular marathon and help raise money to take care of our Earth!

3. Volunteer with clean-up groups– Throughout the year, many clean-up groups visit parks and beaches to clean up the pollution and keep our spaces clean!

4. Start using a refillable water bottle– Just because you toss plastic bottles into recycling bins doesn’t mean it’s doing the Earth any good. Consider buying a reusable water bottle/canteen with a filter to drink fresher water everyday!

5. Spend (more) time outside– Ride your bike or go for a walk/jog and enjoy the outside nature our planet Earth provides us with!

6. 11th Annual Green Generation Showcase– On April 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. join CSULB’s Japanese Garden for a fun event highlighting sustainability-themed research and organizations in the community.

7. Pasadena’s 25th Annual Festival and Expo– Join the city of Pasadena on April 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to engage with community and eco-friendly organizations and enjoy live music, good food and a variety of activities!

8. Drive-Through Tree Giveaway Event– From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., on April 23, the city of Downey will be giving away one five-gallon tree per attending resident to plant at City Hall.

9. Lakewood Festival Celebration– Visit Belmar Park on April 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a variety of free, eco-friendly fun! Exhibits, art displays, activity booths, food vendors, live music, guest speakers and more will be present in celebrating our Earth!

10. East Village Festival Event– In downtown Long Beach’s East Village Arts District, on April 23, an evening-long Earth Day festival event will be held hosting various panel discussions, live music and food, vintage markets, eco-friendly activity booths and art shows!