Senate votes on Meal Funding for Northern California Tour

Senator Eduardo De La Rosa and Transfer Center counselor Brittany Lundeen, presented the ASCC Senate with Legislation to provide funding for meals for the students who attend the Northern California Transfer Tour.

The Cerritos College Transfer Center is providing 42 students a campus tour to UC Berkley, UC Santa Cruz and UC Davis on March 13-15.

The legislation will fund students meals for three days at $29 a day per students from the Senate Fund account.

Meal price limit for students:

Breakfast $6.00

Lunch $8.00

Dinner $10.00

Post Event Meal $5.00

Senator Eduardo De La Rosa said “Many students had to take a bag of bread and make their own sandwiches throughout the whole trip because of lack of money for meals, they are extreme situations, not everybody is in the same situation but this legislation would be able to create a little bit of equity.”

Transfer Center counselor Brittany Lundeen said “We do try to provide some snacks on the bus but it’s not heavy, its snack food, chips, trail mix.. It’s not a lot to survive off for three days and we know it’s definitely not a hardship but we just haven’t had the money yet. I hope we’re able to move forward with this option.”

The legislation was approved by senate on Wednesday, March 1.

Senator Giovanni Barragan said, “I think this is really good because I attended the tour two years ago and I had to pay for all of my meals and they only took us out once to eat all together at the end of the tour.”

He added that this legislation is a good idea because some students that don’t have enough money are are afraid or embarrassed to ask for help and [say] that they didn’t have enough money for meals.”

Senator Arthur Conner said, “I think it’s good that we pay for the meals, this is what we do for the students, it’s the least we can do for the students [going on] this trip, we need to support them.”

Conner added that the students are already getting helped by the foundation office funding their hotels and the school funding their transportation and now it’s the senate’s turn to help.

The advisors will distribute the funds to the students, whatever money is not used the students will have to return.

The initial request for the fund is $3,654.