Mirella Vargas is the Life editor of Talon Marks for Spring 2021. This is her second semester with Talon Marks, last semester she was the editor of Opinion. As a staff writer, she has covered politics, entertainment, community, and both local and international news. Mirella is from Los Angeles, California and is currently living in Seoul, South Korea. She is graduating with an Associate’s Degree of Journalism at the end of this semester, and will transfer to CSU to continue her Journalism studies and receive her B.A.