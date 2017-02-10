Falcons rally for late game victory

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Cerritos Women’s Basketball team defeats LA Southwest 76-60 with the help of freshman forward Alexis Clark who captured her second double-double in a row.

The Falcons captured their fourth conference win of the season and the second time Cerritos has matched up with LA Southwest this season having won both games.

Clark has continued to improve her overall game statistic numbers.

Head coach Trisha Raniewicz said, “Her conference numbers are incredible […] she’s a very dynamic as a player who can get to the hoop and finish and is athletic, she also has a toughness and a grit about her.”

Clark’s play has not only effects the scoreboard, but also her teammates.

Freshman guard Christina Mina said, “She really pushes us, she’s a good motivator for the rest of our team, she works hard and we look up to her and try to work as hard as she does.”

Despite the great individual performance by Clark and other members of the team, like Kaylyn James and Crystal Rodriguez, the team still struggled against Southwest.

Although the Falcons held a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, Southwest fought back in the second to tie the game at 28 points going into halftime.

Raniewicz was not happy with her team’s first half performance saying, “There is an intensity level you have to have no matter who you play, and we were not playing at that level.”

The third quarter was more of the same as no team was able to pull ahead, Cerritos would go into the fourth quarter only up four points.

In the final quarter Cerritos took advantage of Southwest and outscored them 24-12 and ultimately came away with the victory.

Cerritos next challenge is Los Angeles Harbor, who previously beat Cerritos earlier in the season.

LA Harbor is currently tied for second in the conference at 5-2, only one game ahead of Cerritos.

The team is poised and confident to get revenge on Harbor from earlier this season.

Raniewicz said, “Im looking forward to winning, we lost to them and we didn’t play our best, its just looking over film and seeing where we can make some adjustments.”

Mina concluded, “We’re definitely looking for revenge.”