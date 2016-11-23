Turkey Trot: running to raise funds

The turkey trot event took place at the Falcon square. Staff member from economy development Bellegran Gomez who's at the front left side.Falcon square. Photo credit: Lizette Sainz

Cerritos College had their annual Turkey Trot, an annual event to raise funds and food for local Norwalk food pantry.

The first staff and students who finished the line from the mile and half around campus received a prize.

The event took place at Falcon Square on Thursday, Nov. 17, the participants walked and ran the race emphasized that they had been inspired to be part of this event for a good cause.

Development assistant Monica Acuna said, “The main cause of this event is to raise funds for food for the Norwalk food pantry, someone of the people who volunteers at the Norwalk food pantry he donated four gift cards for the [turkey trot] winners.”

“[Gift cards are] $25.00 each for food restaurant and the winners are going to be first male student, first female student, first male staff member and first female staff member,” she said.

The name of the winner were provided by Acuna,

First place staff male, science, engineering & mathematics Wayne Cottrell

First place staff female, economic development Bellegran Gomez

First place student male, Moses Rodriguez

First place student female, Julia Plecnik

Gomez said, “We’ve been inspired, we do this each year is a good cause that is a nice way to get together as staff who are part of this campus to show support as well.”

She continued, “It’s fun, why not, it’s a good thing that our departments get together.”

Cottrell said, “I like to support this really good cause, […] I heard this is the 19 annual event so it’s already traditional, and I joying running around campus having a little fun.”

He continued, “I’m usually not on campus kinda in the middle of the day like this, It’s kind of nice to come and see all the students, I don’t get to see this.”

Health Education instructor Ni Bueno said, “The main cause of this event is to raise money and non perishable food items for the Norwalk food pantry. The other causes is to bring together campus community together and just give back […] to our inside and out side community our all.”

She continued, “I love doing this is just fun,fun to see everybody come together and work together is just enjoy the day, […] the child development bring the children over and we have students who create the course for them, but this year they also donated 336 cans for the Norwalk food pantry.”

“They are always very generous to us in donating in to all of our events, and for the students who missed this event I’m gonna tell them I’m very sorry they couldn’t enjoy it with us, and because it is a very festive atmosphere everybody is having fun everybody is giving it just gives them a really good sense of life what we called, spiritual needs, been able to give there services,” Bueno said.

Conrad Selorio said, “This is something separate, this is for the the Child Development Center kids like the preschool and the day care that’s on campus.

“We are in part from the child development center, we are doing some activity for the kids for about an hour for the holidays,” he said.

He continued, “We walked from the child development to the Student Center, nice day out, I think doing this as a parent is great to see the kids doing activities, enjoying a nice weather.”

The turkey trot was sponsored by the health, physical education, athletics, and dance division and human resources.