West Hollywood: a city brought together by the LGBTQ community

City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Communications Department Joshua Schare and City of West Hollywood Communications Division Cathleen Cotter in West Hollywood city hall on Tuesday Dec. 6. Both Schare and Cotter are glad to be able to work for a city that has a history of progressive views, policies, and where peaple are accepted for who they are.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The LGBTQ community in the city of West Hollywood is celebrating its 30 anniversary this year.

So far, it has already celebrated with events like One City One Pride with WeHo 1 year of Marriage Equality and Into the Streets 40 Days of LGBTQ Arts.

City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Communications Department Joshua Schare said, “The city didn’t come to be until 1984, it has verity different communities, lesbians, Russians, and other renters. People came together in 1971 built a city here and that’s how West Hollywood came to be.”

He continued, “The history of West Hollywood has the LGBTQ community, it is the foundation of the city. It was founded around the gay and lesbian community in the early 80s and activism went into the funding of the city in 1984.

“The gay community was a huge part of this area and in the 70s, this is back when to the city was unincorporated territory. In the 60s and in the 70s there were large areas of Los Angeles county that were unincorporated and still are till this day.”

He added, “Russians who had left their Soviets States in the 70s, came as a way of immigration into this particular area, there’s a huge Russian community in the inverse side of the city.”

It is hard to separate the city from its gay history, population wise more than 40 percent of the city is LGBT, the city is also filled with bars, restaurants, establishments, stores, businesses, or focus around gay, lesbians, bisexual, transgender people who live in or around the region, who come to West Hollywood to dance or drink on the weekend.

Schare said, “West Hollywood was the first city of its kind, it had openly gay council members as early as 1984 and that is still the case, there has always been an [openly gay] council member on the city council.

“One of the [current] council members, John Hailman, was one of the founding council members of the city.”

The city council is made up of five people who are elected.

The city has a council form of government, that includes a city manager.

Schared said, “The city manager, his name is Paul Arevalo, [he handles] the data of the operations of West Hollywood, City Hall and the five-city council [members] over see what Arevalo is making for the city.

“Lauren Meister is the current mayor, the council members are all out at large, which means that there are in [different] geographic districts for the city […] they all have their different issues that they like to work on.”

The city is one of the most progressive cities regarding LGBTQ issues.

It has always solved, developed and implement policies that promote the inclusion, safety, civil rights, and protection for lesbians, gay and transgender people.

As early as 1985 the city worked on early versions of domestic partnership policies that would allow people within the city to receive rights and protections of marriage, even before marriage was a possibility on the policy landscape.

The city was an advocate for marriage equality and worked to develop different works for for marriage equality policy from moving it to the local level, through the state, across the nation and ultimately to the Supreme Court where we saw marriage equality embraced by the Supreme Court,” he said.

Schare continued, “The city has a foundation for social services support, we spend about $5,000,000 a year out of the city’s general fund, that’s approved by the city council on regular basis to support community organizations that provide direct services for people in our varied communities.

“The LGBTQ community is one of the communities that’s the most impacted by social services expanding, we spend a lot of time, resources and attention on working to develop HIV prevention campaigns, which is another community tool, and medical tool for HIV prevention to revise services and support for people who are ageing in place.”

He added, “Many of these people are LGBTQ people who are living alone and need support to age in place in their apartment or houses in West Hollywood. Transportation services varied transportation services, these are a few examples.”

Because of the cities LGBTQ community, it offers events that center around LGBTQ issues.

City of West Hollywood Communications Division Cathleen Cotter said, “We have an advisory board, it meets once a month and revises with the council the issues that pertain to the lesbian and gay community, also they usually have programming that happens in June, [like] the Harvey Milk Day.

“We have had a big arts festival every year, it began with the entire pride month of June programming, music, visual arts and art gallery openings.”

Cotter continued, “We just had the world AIDS day on December 1, […] we did a lot of programming for that day, that was our big event recently.”

Another event that the city is planning is, The Bomb, our New Year’s Day party that we co-sponsor with some agencies, it is an alcohol and drug-free party, a lot of people who don’t want to drink or who are in recovery will go to this event,” Cotter said.

“I feel super lucky to be here, I think that this is a great place to be and where people are truly free to be themselves, and to be accepted for who they are […] We just start to take them as who they are and not worry about labels, and I kind of see that as our future,” she added.

Working for a city that is very inclusive, and has a strong connection with issues in the LGBTQ community is especially important for Schare.

He said, “I’m gay, I’m happy to work here, this place […] it allowed me to do the work that I do, and to work on behalf of members who are from my community and that’s really gratifying nice work.

“It’s a really incredible to be part of [West Hollywood] whether LGBT or not there is a huge cross-section of people. The diversity in our city makes it unique because is not a traditional diversity city, diversity is a really exciting element of West Hollywood that makes it special, I love working here, I’m really proud to work here.”