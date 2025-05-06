Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Sinners amplifies the vampire film genre

Byline photo of Karina Soriano
Karina Soriano, Staff WriterMay 6, 2025
Sinners 2025 movie poster Photo credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
Sinners 2025 movie poster Photo credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The vampire genre has long served as a mirror for societal fears and desires.

In Black cinema, it becomes a reimagining of power, resistance and cultural identity.

The film Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, joins that lineage. Partly inspired by Ernie Barnes’ painting The Sugar Shack, and set in 1930s Mississippi.

Sinners doesn’t just join the list of reworked vampire films, it amplifies it.

Blending visual art, music and vampiric metaphor, the film shapes a narrative of ancestral memory fused with modern defiance.

Ryan Coogler, known for Black Panther, Fruitvale Station and Creed, said in an interview with Variety: “I love anything supernatural. I’m in. I like stories about communities, about neighborhoods, about archetypes. And I love period anything. So, when you layer those things together, that does it for me.”

Black vampire films have always offered more than fangs and folklore.

Sinners uses its dance hall setting as a direct homage to Barnes painting, exploring how Black spaces become sites of survival and you could even say transformation.

Music has long been the lifeblood of Black cinema, and Sinners elevates this tradition.

Its score merges gospel and blues with a modern sound that creates a sonic bridge between past and present.

Ryan Coogler, in a thank you letter, stated that Sinners was “A film inspired by my family, friends and ancestry.”

You can see that in the film and how it touches on the character’s spiritual beliefs, rooted in formal religious doctrine and ancestral tradition, as acts of resistance.

Hybrid practices, such as Santería rituals woven into Catholicism, mirror the film’s broader exploration of identity as both inherited and reinvented.

This metaphor resonates in the vampire genre, which has often sidelined Black narratives.

The film’s climax features a scene where those enjoying the music in Club Juke dance in a frenzy of liberation, their movements echoing Barnes painted figures.

It stands out as one of the most powerful cinematic moments I’ve seen.

The dance floor becomes both a battleground and a sanctuary reminiscent of the iconic nightclub scene in Blade.

This duality of joy as resistance and rhythm as survival reflects the struggle to exist in spaces where Black lives are neither fully seen nor entirely erased.

In an era where vampire movies often drown in being romanticized, Sinners reminds us that the genre’s sharpest fangs have always belonged to the marginalized.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Karina Soriano
Karina Soriano, Staff Writer
Karina Soriano is a staff writer at Talon Marks. She is a passionate music enthusiast and host of Nue Life Radio, a radio show and podcast focused on all aspects of the music industry. Inspired by her childhood love for music magazines, she has always had a love for music journalism. Her love for music led her to work with music labels in Los Angeles, Karina enjoys a diverse range of music genres and she loves attending concerts to experience live music.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
New album cover for Aminé new album '13 Months of Sunshine Photo credit: Lucas Creighton
This month's must-hear music releases
A flyer of the musical Little Red.
Channeling your inner punk
People walking along the Coachella festival grounds. Photo credit: Benjamin Farren
Lets bring back the music
Suno AI creates music from scratch based on the written instructions given. (Suno IA pic) Photo credit: Creative Commons
Suno AI and the future of music creation
Drum machines that artist use for creating their complex sounds.
Simple beats: Why your favorite tracks are low-key complex
NEON's adaptation of the Stephen King short story, The Monkey, released in theaters on Feb. 21, 2025. Courtesy of NEON.
The Monkey has some killer gore
More in Movies
Official movie poster for Code 8: Part II produced by Netflix. Photo credit: Netflix
Netflix drops another subpar film with Code 8: Part II
The official movie poster for the movie A Million Miles Away.
A Million Miles Away brings pride to Mexicans
The official Equalizer 3 movie poster.
Equalizer 3 astonishes spectators
Michael B. Jordan attends the European premiere of Creed III at Cineworld Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Wednesday February 15, 2023.
The beauty behind 'Creed III'
This is from the film Shrek 3 where Shrek and Fiona raise their triplets and was taken in 2007.
Is DreamWorks teasing a new 'Shrek' movie?
Black Adam is here!!!
'Black Adam' is one of the better superhero movies
More in Reviews
Bad Bunny releases his sixth solo studio album, "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" on Jan. 5, 2025. Photo credit: Rimas Entertainment
Bad Bunny is breaking boundaries
Chromakopia album cover
Somebody give Tyler his Grammys right now
Sugar Honey Iced Tea official album cover. Photo credit: RCA RECORDS
S.H.I.T. is a HIT!
Challengers official movie poster.
Challengers: A chaotic love triangle
Official Fallout poster for the show on Prime Video. Photo credit: Amazon Studios
Fallout didn’t fall out with its video game counterpart
Official Sasquatch Sunset movie poster.
Sasquatch Sunset: A feast for the eyes and the heart