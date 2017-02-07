Bree Talks : I’m back and I’m better

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s February and everyone seems to be in their feels because Valentine’s day is around the corner.

Valentine’s day is associated with love and romance.

For some it’s a day of chocolates and flowers. For others it’s a day for bitter depression.

I’m sure we have all fallen in love, or so we thought.

Truth is, everyone’s journey in love isn’t always smooth.

We’ve all had that one person we really like and when things don’t work out we become heartbroken.

If you look close enough, you can tell when someone has had their heartbroken. There is something in the way the person smiles, the dull glimmer of their eyes that tells you someone or something has shattered them into a million, tiny pieces.

Once you look close enough you can see they are learning to piece back the fragments. I’m sharing this because I know there is at least one of you who will benefit from it.

Last year I thought I found my “soulmate.” I began to fall for him but little did I know I was in for a heartbreak later on.





I always thought people used the word heartbreak to describe deep sadness. I never knew it was an actual description.

The same guy who said he would earn my trust, be there for me, promised he would never let me get hurt, shattered my heart into a million tiny pieces.

If you have ever been heartbroken I am sure you’ve felt both emotional pain and physical pain.

I thought I at least deserved an explanation, but I didn’t even get that. Til this day I still don’t understand why he hurt me.

I want you all to understand that when it ends, let it end.

As for me I’m so happy that episode of my life is behind me.

It didn’t happen overnight, so if you’re currently going through heartbreak don’t expect that to change overnight.

Remember you can’t accept defeat forever.

At some point you have to get up from the ashes of memories and dust yourself off and walk away from a mindset that no longer suits you.

Remind yourself who you are, what you want, and why you want it.

I am now the other half I lost, when I lost him.