Philosophical author discusses the appropriate Anthropocene mindset

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

“Learning to Die in the Anthropocene” is a book written by Dr. Roy Scranton, who is a writer and professor of English and creative writing at the university of Norther Dame, this book talks about how as civilization, we are heading to catastrophe by global warming and the destruction is eminent, but there is still a chance to redeem this problem and to fix it.

He said, “That to live in the Anthropocene we need to learn how to die.”

During the lecture students asked what he meant by those words?

His message was that as humans we need to accept, act and take responsibility in life that we are not eternal, we are mortals.

Throughout the lecture, he explains the outcome on global warming and as species, we have change earth geologically, and created this massive impact!

We need to understand this change for the survival of our species.

Some scientist our calling this present time “Anthropocene,” as a label for future generations just as Mesozoic, Jurassic and Triassic.

He also mentions that after learning how to die as a civilization the next step is, “as human beings we are thrown in to this world, and we are facing a situation totally beyond our capabilities to deal with.

“We have these irreconcilable problems, these unsalable problems, like death, climate change or war, and they are not going to go away, and can’t wish them away, ignoring them is just going to [make] them worst. Our only hope for our self’s, is to try and see the problems, and face them, and come to term with them.”

During the question and answer portion of the lecture some students stated, it looked a little bit harsh for them, since accepting death, is a fear that a lot of humans have, also a big problem in our society.

Other students stated, the majority still have the thought of this mythological idea of a life after death.

The notion of life after death was seen as creating some problems for students response to “Anthropocene,” their beliefs in the after life makes change more difficult and questionable.

Dr. Scranton also said, “another way to make changes is to think more philosophically and be kind to one another.”

Matthew Gonzalez, majoring in Economics, said, “The professor has a really good point, and it was perfect how he explained how as species we need to start taking part on this planet, and to die we will accept our faith, but is a process which it doesn’t mean that as soon we accept death that is it! There is no future! A matter a fact, we should think more about the future because it shows us that we are not eternal! As major religions emphasize.”