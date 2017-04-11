Annual job fair brings employment opportunities

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

For students like Walter Garcia, administration of justice major, the job fair gave students a chance to obtain job and internship information.

“Having the campus provide the fair is really helpful because the school brought the employers to us instead of us having to go to them, being a student often makes it hard,” Garcia said.

There were 52 employers in attendance. Students were recommended to bring copies of their resume to be able to network with the different employers.

Some of the employers in attendance were:

· California Science Center

· ChildCare Careers

· City of Long Beach Police Department

· FedEx Ground

· Marines Corp.

· Vector Marketing

Garcia’s interest in geting information was geared toward the City of Long Beach Police Department and the Marine Corps. because of his administration of justice major.

“I came to talk to the Marines because I want to become a police and I wanted more information on the police academy that they provide,” he said.

The Marines Corp. were a part of the job fair offering general officer rank.

They had Marine Corps, recruiters like Cory Erickson, trying to get students interested to join.

“The advice I am giving is the different opportunities we have for [students] like full paid tuition. The Corps is not all about war and combat that is just 17% of it and we do, [the Marine Corps] have regular civilian jobs,” he said.

Helping Erickson recruit students was St. Justin Triplett.

Triplett’s advice to students is to make sure that students like Garcia have a future with a set plan.

“I think it is great that the campus is having [the job fair] I was in a student’s exact same shoes when I first enlisted, I didn’t have the discipline to attend school and once I talked to a Marine Corps recruiter it changed my life,” he said.

He also mentions that one of the advantages of enlisting is that the Marines Corps offers leadership courses that can help you run your own business efficiently.

The employers weren’t the only ones participating in the job fair.

Celeste Bolanos, biology major was a volunteer, she was helping assist students with where employers were set up and offered students a list of all the employers.

“I think [the fair] helps build confidence for people who are afraid to go out and look for a job themselves, here at the fair [the students] seem to be more comfortable to get information and seek to get a job.”