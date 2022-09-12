Norwalk’s last Front Street concert

Folklorico dancers are doing their performance on Sept. 9 where they spin and show off their beautiful dresses.

Around 100 members from the city of Norwalk city gathered around Front St. on Sept. 9 to enjoy the last Front Street concert of the summer.

A stage was shared between dancers who performed the traditional Mexican dance “Folklorico” and a mariachi.

The rain did not stop people from coming to enjoy local food vendors as well as small businesses.

Local businesses like Rosewood Family Restaurant, SoCal Pizza, J Ponces Kitchen and Chick-fil-A had their tents set up so the Norwalk community can show support by stopping by.

Carmen Laura, the owner of Lopez Creations Succulents, shared that the Norwalk community has encouraged her to continue with her small business.

“Someone actually encouraged me to go to Norwalk’s farmers market to start there and I really enjoyed it so now I’m here,” Laura said, “I enjoy doing this because it’s helped me come out of my shell,”

Since COVID, many people know that working from home has helped many families come closer together and has helped them with finances.

“I got started to help out more at home and be closer to my family,” the owner of Lopez Creations Succulents said.

The live performances came out at 6:08 p.m. so Norwalk’s arts and dance instructor, Manuel Ramirez, had three different age groups performing.

From ages 5 to 80 years old, they all beautifully performed the traditional Mexican dance called “Folklorico.”

The traditional dance included long colorful dresses which are used to dance with by swaying the bottom of the dress. The wonderful dancing and bright colors on the dresses had the crowd cheering.

The atmosphere was nowhere near affected by the rain and Ramirez encouraged all ages to come out.

Ramirez also encouraged everyone to take his classes to learn the traditional dances.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Mariachi band came out to play and many made their way back to the stage area.

The Front Street events began earlier this year to draw more attention to a small part of the city that was left to be lonely.

These events are bringing more awareness to the side of town that no one knows is there.

Susan Colon, the recreation worker, said, “We want to bring the sense of community back to the historical part of Front street.”

“Having these events has also helped bring more attention to the buildings that were left behind,” Colon said with a smile, “Someone asked me how I can open up a restaurant here on Front street.”

Their goal is to make the community feel more united and provide fun entertainment for the Norwalk community to enjoy.