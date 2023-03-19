What is the Compton City Movement? MadDre explains it all!

Compton City Movement best promoter to ever do it. Photo credit: Chosen Few Promotions

Andre “Mad Dre” Howell is a business promoter and entrepreneur in the city of Compton, he explains how he embarked on his journey to start the Compton City Movement back in 2017.

Mad Dre loves his city, despite it being the number one dangerous city back in the 80s, he still shows love to give back to his community.

Dre wanted Compton to remember his movement so he began to create merchandise for the natives in the city.

Shirts, sweats and hats were made by him and his amazing team that believes in his vision, which he had a Compton City shirt on.

His promotion led him to gain a bunch of recognition within the city from local celebrities.

Lil Eazy-E and his record label Rich & Ruthless is no stranger to supporting Mad Dre’s company, VH1’s Black Ink Crew Compton owner Danny KilPatrick invited him to be on one of the episodes.

Mad Dre is the jack of all trades; When it comes to being a young black entrepreneur he even offers assistance in cleaning up the community and feeding the homeless every now and then.

“I see myself going far in this business,” Howell said as he adjusted his glasses, “I want to build up my brand so it can spread all over the city.”

Compton City Movement also helped with council member Andre “Hub City Dre” Spicer and his campaign back in 2021.

Often times when it’s time to vote in the local election, they are the first ones to help promote each other.

In terms of music, Mad Dre promotes his artist for his label that he wants to get off the ground.

Different artist in Compton reaches out to his movement to do collaborations such as Compton AV, YellaBoii Tha Duke and battle rapper Black Dyamond.

Mad Dre uses the movement to help elevate each artist that they come across he wants to aid independent artists to get rights to their own songs, so the movement is their support system at all cost.

At first, the Compton City Movement was going to be transformed into West Coast Movement but politics got involved so the plan never saw the light of day but Mad Dre has hopes and wishes for the future.

“Like I told my team, the brand elevates itself,” Howell said, “We’ve been to TV, we’ve been helping out with the councilmen so I see us going far.”

The passion that he had for his company shows what a true natural-born leader he is destined to be.

Mad Dre’s vision for the Compton City Movement is to make it spread like wildfire throughout L.A County.

Similar to what the late Nipsey Hussle did with his brand “The Marathon” that is the move that Mad Dre wants to provide for his community.