Puck Talk episode 5

Now, the Los Angeles Kings have tied up the series two games a piece with the Edmonton Oilers in a shutout.

Now, the Los Angeles Kings have tied up the series two games a piece with the Edmonton Oilers in a shutout. Now, this is the first shutout I’ve ever seen from the Kings, seen from the Kings in the playoffs.

I’ve only watch hockey since 2015. So this is a first for me. And they played Kings Hockey. That’s how they play Kings hockey.

The Kings played extraordinarily well last night excuse me, two nights ago, and lets start us off with Trevor Moore. Trevor Moore was given a wonderful pass by Philip Danault to give the Kings a 1-0 lead.

And that was Trevor Moore’s now, I believe, fifth (fourth?) or the fifth point of these playoffs. And he’s playing pretty well and Jonathan Quick, he’s always playing well. If I had to pick my MVP candidate, is going to either Trevor Moore or Jonathan Quick or even Philip Danault he’s been playing very well, too.

And then Troy Stecher, gets his third career playoff goal with the tip of an Oilers stick, that was pretty odd by Duncan Keith. It was by Duncan Keith sorry, former Chicago Blackhawk so don’t feel bad. Excuse me. And Connor McDavid, he was right there, too.

He almost tipped it in himself so that actually would have been a little better if Connor McDavid tipped it in that would’ve been pretty funny.

But throughout the whole game, I believe the Kings had about over forty shots on goal. That’s insane. I’ve seen so many shots by the Kings.

Man. Now I was going to say, before to after game three, that this is this series is probably worse than last time, mainly because.

Yeah, well, the Kings, they won one one game this series, the Kings and when one of the last series last time. But, This series of Kings have led in so many more goals.

Well, 14 goals in three games and the last time the Kings let in seven goals in four games. I mean, that’s a that’s a that’s a major difference. A major difference.

But the Kings turn it around this year, the series and they got the job done. Well, not yet, but they they’re playing a lot better. The Kings, however, 46 shots on goal, the Edmonton Oilers had at least 30 shots.

And they shut them down. This was also Jonathan Quick’s 10th career playoff shutout. He now leads all American goalies in the playoffs with the most shutouts with 10.

I mean if that’s not a Hall of Fame worthy goalie, Hall of Fame worthy goalie stats, then I don’t know what is. Jonathan Quick has been probably the best player in the whole playoffs for the Kings.

He has been making some unbelievable saves, some of the craziest saves I’ve seen from Quick. Just earlier in this game, he stopped the puck without a glove.

Well, that was his bare hand but he stopped it with his blocker, but he couldn’t even have time to put on his glove.

Now, the third goal was by Carl Grundstrom which is pretty weird, if you ask me. It was probably the goal probably went off of his hand to me in the back of his hand.

So I don’t know if you ask me, it probably wouldn’t have counted. But, it wouldn’t have mattered anyway because the Oilers still couldn’t get anything going and that was what I was that the five minute mark, I believe.

So even though if that goal wasn’t called a goal, it wouldn’t have mattered anyway, the Oilers would have lost or have lost anyway.

So the Kings now split the season series two games apiece. And this is also the King’s first. This was their first playoff home win since, you guessed it, June 13, 2014, the Stanley Cup clinching game.

That is sad. And the last time the team won a playoff game was in 2016 against the San Jose Sharks in overtime with the goal by Tanner Pearson.

We miss you Pearson. Anyhow, So the Kings, they’re definitely showing that they can be better. This is probably one of the best bounce back games I’ve seen by the Kings, because the Kings, they they got their butts whooped, they got their butts whooped 8-2.

I couldn’t believe that. I actually just stopped watching the game when it hit seven. You know, when that goals on, my I’m done.

Yeah, and then when I was just getting ready for bed, I’m like, what? They got another one? Like man, that was, that was embarrassing.

One of the most embarrassing games I’ve seen by the Kings, the most embarrassing playoff game I’ve seen by the Kings The Kings.

They’re playing the game like a bunch of chickens with their heads cut off. Very, very sloppy.

Now, of course, the game four, they played a lot better, but they definitely need to do something about their power play because their power play has been horrible and the worst in the playoffs.

I’m not sure if it really is, but it sure feels like it. The Kings have, probably the worst powerplay unit in the whole playoffs.

They’ve had like over twenty. I don’t even know how many power plays they’ve had, but they haven’t scored one goal yet.

Back in the regular season, the Kings are almost dead last in the league in power goals I believe they were like 26th, 26th place in the league.

That’s ridiculous. The Kings have a lot of strong goal scores. They should have way more and they should be way up in the standings than that.

Seven no 26th. That sucks. But to me, to be fair, this year we’re losing Viktor Arvidsson, Sean Walker, Drew Doughty, we’re missing a bunch of guys.

So if we if we get eliminated many of these playoffs, which I hope you don’t, of course, we had a bunch of injuries.

We can just pull the injury card because that’s what happened to our team. We had a bunch of injuries and we lost the Viktor Arvidsson right before the playoffs even started.

But this would be a good learning experience for the young guys because apparently eight Kings are making their playoff debuts, have made their playoff debuts in the series.

So I’m not too mad at the Kings, but they need to improve on their power play change something up because it has been just hair tearing lately with their powerplays.

They can they can’t score. I don’t know. But, whatever. We’re tied 2-2 tonight, the Kings are going to be at Edmonton for game five and it will take six games to see who will advance to the next round.

I don’t see if you ask me, I kind of hope they go to game seven. But I don’t know, we probably not a good idea, we should have the Kings get out of there as soon as possible, so whatever.

And but. That’s all the time we have today, I’m Alfredo. And I will see you all next week.