Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
All the attendees of the WHM contest, forming a heart, March 21 in the Social Science Building.

Cerritos celebrates WHM with a speech contest

2
Shortstop, Marley Manalo, trying to record a hit to drive in her teammate to score.

Falcons softball secure a 7-3 conference win over Compton

3
Head Coach Kari Hemmerling having a team meeting after loss to the LBCC Vikings.

Falcons lose second straight conference game after loss to LBCC

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Cerritos College needs more food options

Byline photo of Moises Lopez
Moises Lopez, CartoonistMarch 27, 2024

Moses Lopez: Here at Cerritos College students have had access to a variety of on-campus dining locations, including chains like subway, however after the 2020 pandemic the options students had have decreased. There are now three locations that are currently closed. We have our on-site journalist Devin at the closed Frantone’s, let’s go to him to see what we what he and concern students have to say.

Devin Carillo: Here I am at the closed Frantone’s along with this location the perfect timing and Cassie’s Corner on campus are dormant this has caused concern for students wondering whether they’re going to get the variety we once had back, and if these locations are ever going to be opened or replaced.

Peyton: If Frantone’s isn’t going to open or things like that aren’t going to be operational you might as well replace them with something that people can actually access. I mean, there’s no use in an empty shop you know what I mean I know we have a Subway in the like the concession Center, that’s all the way over there, maybe something like that maybe a more recognizable brand. I mean, I have no problem with Frantones if it’s open, but if not maybe something like that maybe a sandwich shop.

Devin Carillo: As we have just heard students also have opinions on what options they would like to see possibly replacing these clothes locations, some students have vocalized their concerns revolving the variety of food that is being being served and want an environment that they are comfortable studying in.

Devin: If these locations were to be replaced by another establishment what other establishments would you like to see on campus.

Guadalupe: if it could be replaced I would like to see them replace it with something healthy.

Vicky: I’d love to see like another healthy place, like a healthy restaurant open here because I have medication and health issues, I have to have medically healthy food so much, so I’m limited to what is here, so the more we get something not really clean, healthy vegan type of foods.

Mijan: Just more options anywhere that’s quiet like say like a Starbucks, or any just anywhere that’s quiet where people could just go in there order something to drink and just do work.

Devin Carillo: On top of the concerns for these closed locations some students attend late in the day classes and are unable to dine on campus.

Vicky: [I eat] During open hours in the day time, I don’t take night classes, because there is no food available. You have to leave campus to go get something to eat, but sometimes you don’t have that kind of time you got to have. You can have two evening classes and only got enough time to get to the Starbucks line and it’s too damn long, and In and Out Burger the line be all out the way too long, the chipotle tastes too salty, what what you want us to do? You want us to have healthy strong brains and do our homework and exercise our Brain, and Namaste. But you got to give me something to sustain and maintain my brain.

Devin Carillo: While students can resort to dining off- campus it is strenuous for students with disabilities.

Vicky: Some people like I have are own medication [issues], I can’t walk far distances. so I really depend on like the Falcons Nest to get my healthier items, but I have to walk all the way over to Campus In, by the time I get back my my knees hurting I have to sit there and rest for a minute before I can come back to the other side of Campus or hop on the little cart with the guys with in construction, I mean custodial crew, you know but it hurts I’ll be in panting the next day.

Moses Lopez: To address these problems we have contacted Feilipe Lopez, Executive Vice President of Business services. And in a email: “He stated that our in-person student population on campus is still low compared to pre pandemic levels, however we have done everything possible to maintain the level of food service vendor. We are hopeful as our student population on campus grows we will be able to expand other food options on campus.”

Jahan Glez: He then directed us to Dr Elizabeth Miller dean of student affairs who followed up by informing us that we are “We are working on getting Cassidy’s Corner Cafe reopened this semester and are currently going through the approvals with the health department. Frantone’s will likely remain closed and the future of the contract will be determined by this fiscal year in June.”. So now we have Devin at Cassidy’s Corner, and he’s going to summarize what we can expect to happen for Campus Dining.

Devin Carillo: Here I am at the Cassidy Corner location which is said to open this semester by the Dean of Student Affairs there is no definite date or answer on what will happen to the Frantone’s and the Perfect Timing, only time will tell. This has been Devin Carillo, thank you for watching.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Moises Lopez, Staff Writer
Moises Lopez is the staff Editorial Cartoonist and has enjoyed winning a JACC award for Talon Marks in a previous semester. He also plans on transferring with a Major in Political Science and Minor in Journalism.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Comadres Are Talking official podcast poster.
Harsh realities of being a girl
Christina Osorio in front of a blue background during her interview with Emily Maciel
Christina Osorio Feature Video
Talon Marks cover image. Photo credit: Talon Marks
Hear Me Out Podcast Ep. 6: Super Bowl 58
The Trash Talk a podcast about baseball official logo.
Trash Talk Episode 2: Guess the MLB logos
Talon Marks logo Photo credit: Talon Marks
Hear Me Out Podcast Episode 5: NFC and AFC Championship games; NBA 70 point games; UFC 300; Vince McMahon
Cover for Comadres Are Talking! Podcast Photo credit: Susan Romero & Diana Morales
New Year, New Us
More in Top Stories
The official Road House movie poster with actor Jake Gyllenhaal coming to Prime Video. Photo credit: Amazon Studios
Road House is solid but is being over-hated
All the attendees of the WHM contest, forming a heart, March 21 in the Social Science Building.
Cerritos celebrates WHM with a speech contest
Infielder, Anthony Bassett tapping starting pitcher, Myles Johnson in the thigh on the pitchers mound.
Falcons lose their first game in over a month
Shortstop, Marley Manalo, trying to record a hit to drive in her teammate to score.
Falcons softball secure a 7-3 conference win over Compton
Outfielder, Diego Orozco, yelling as he crosses home plate to score for the Falcons. Photo credit: Joel Carpio
Photo Gallery: Falcons are scorching hot with 13 straight wins
Head Coach Kari Hemmerling having a team meeting after loss to the LBCC Vikings.
Falcons lose second straight conference game after loss to LBCC
More in Videos
Cerritos College fine arts building is one of the many buildings on campus offering courses this summer.
Video: Talking Stage episode 2 - Hitting the campus
The person on the right is Dwayne The Rock Johnson, who starred in the movie Black Adam and was created back in 2014. Photo credit: AntMan3001
Video: "Black Adam" review
Talon Marks managing editor, Vincent Medina, interviews Cerritos College president, Dr. Jose Fierro. They discuss the board of trustees decision to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Jan. 3, 2022.
Fierro explains trustees' decision for COVID-19 vaccine mandate in '22
In this photo from October 23, 2021, Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter works during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Braves move on the World Series with a 4-2 win over the Dodgers, who have a plethora of decisions to make in their earlier than expected offseason. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
World Series Prediction
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray scrambles for a first down against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Week 6 top 10 NFL power rankings
Interview with Jeremy Ramos and Jose Hernandez
Interview with Jeremy Ramos and Jose Hernandez

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *