Cerritos shakes out the Great ShakeOut

Cerritos College students and faculty participated in the Great ShakeOut on Oct. 19 at 10:19 a.m.

Every year on Oct. 19 California holds the Great ShakeOut everyone, so people know what to do if there is a strong earthquake.

Since its creation in 2008, the ShakeOut continues to educate people on the severity of earthquakes and how to react to them.

At Cerritos College, once the clock turned 10:19 a.m. the alarms and speakers went off alerting students to drop, cover and hold on, simulating what would happen if there was a severe earthquake.

Speakers and alarms blared for a few minutes repeating over again that it was just a drill and that students were to evacuate to the nearest parking lot.

Students and faculty calmly began to exit the buildings and headed towards the nearest parking lot.

Elevators had a seal over them making them out of order as soon as the ShakeOut started, which signaled students and faculty to take the stairs.

In a matter of minutes, the buildings and halls of the campus were empty, but the parking lots were engulfed with students rather quickly.

Faculty made sure students were all out of the buildings by doing a headcount of their class to ensure everyone was safe.

Inside the buildings, faculty members were marking off the rooms one by one that was checked and deemed to be clear of any students or faculty.

Some students didn’t take the drill seriously because, “the drill happens every year and California residents know what to do by now when it comes to an earthquake,” said Dante Rojas, Art and Design Major.

“It was also nice to be able to leave my class a little earlier because of the drill,” Rojas explained.

Time passed and the ShakeOut had concluded allowing students and faculty to return to what they were doing before the ShakeOut began.

Jaleyn Mendoza, undecided, explained how he thought these types of drills are important not just in California but in areas that experience a high frequency of earthquakes as well.

“Yeah, I really feel like a lot of people now don’t take them seriously, but an earthquake can happen at any time,” Mendoza said, “people tend to panic when a quake hits and it’s not just in California but in other places that have a lot of quakes.”

Mendoza further explained, “In other places with lots of quakes it would be cool if they put in something like what we have here (the Great ShakeOut) so people are aware and never forget what to do when one hits.”

Over 10 million people all over California were slated to participate in the Great ShakeOut this year to continue the awareness of what to do during an earthquake.