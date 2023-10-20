Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Students and community members seeing what the job fair has to offer.

Students seek employment at Cerritos job fair

2
Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court after the jury found him not guilty of murder.

Kyle Rittenhouse needs to be stopped

3
Dante Rojas says guys face more peer pressure.

Who faces more peer pressure? Guys or girls?

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Cerritos shakes out the Great ShakeOut

Byline photo of Joel Carpio
Joel CarpioOctober 20, 2023
Students+gathered+in+parking+lot+10+after+evacuating+the+buildings.+
Joel Carpio
Students gathered in parking lot 10 after evacuating the buildings.

Cerritos College students and faculty participated in the Great ShakeOut on Oct. 19 at 10:19 a.m.

Every year on Oct. 19 California holds the Great ShakeOut everyone, so people know what to do if there is a strong earthquake.

Since its creation in 2008, the ShakeOut continues to educate people on the severity of earthquakes and how to react to them.

Professor Brown marking classrooms that have been cleared of all students and faculty. (Joel Carpio)

At Cerritos College, once the clock turned 10:19 a.m. the alarms and speakers went off alerting students to drop, cover and hold on, simulating what would happen if there was a severe earthquake.

Speakers and alarms blared for a few minutes repeating over again that it was just a drill and that students were to evacuate to the nearest parking lot.

Students and faculty calmly began to exit the buildings and headed towards the nearest parking lot.

Elevators had a seal over them making them out of order as soon as the ShakeOut started, which signaled students and faculty to take the stairs.

In a matter of minutes, the buildings and halls of the campus were empty, but the parking lots were engulfed with students rather quickly.

Faculty made sure students were all out of the buildings by doing a headcount of their class to ensure everyone was safe.

Inside the buildings, faculty members were marking off the rooms one by one that was checked and deemed to be clear of any students or faculty.

Some students didn’t take the drill seriously because, “the drill happens every year and California residents know what to do by now when it comes to an earthquake,” said Dante Rojas, Art and Design Major.

“It was also nice to be able to leave my class a little earlier because of the drill,” Rojas explained.

Time passed and the ShakeOut had concluded allowing students and faculty to return to what they were doing before the ShakeOut began.

Elevator sealed off with an emergency sealer making students and facility use stairs in case of emergencies. (Joel Carpio)

Jaleyn Mendoza, undecided, explained how he thought these types of drills are important not just in California but in areas that experience a high frequency of earthquakes as well.

“Yeah, I really feel like a lot of people now don’t take them seriously, but an earthquake can happen at any time,” Mendoza said, “people tend to panic when a quake hits and it’s not just in California but in other places that have a lot of quakes.”

Mendoza further explained, “In other places with lots of quakes it would be cool if they put in something like what we have here (the Great ShakeOut) so people are aware and never forget what to do when one hits.”

Over 10 million people all over California were slated to participate in the Great ShakeOut this year to continue the awareness of what to do during an earthquake.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Joel Carpio, Editor in Chief
Joel Carpio is the Editor in Chief for Talon Marks. He is an avid fan of the MLB, NFL, NBA, and MLS. In his spare time, he is listening to all genres of music, practicing graphic design, and playing basketball. He hopes to transfer to Arizona State University and graduate with a Bachelors and Masters degree in sports journalism. Carpio would also like to work for the MLB or ESPN one day.
More to Discover
More in News
Students and community members seeing what the job fair has to offer.
Students seek employment at Cerritos job fair
German Escobar with the Words of Encouragement board filled up by posted notes handwritten from students in the shape of a heart.
Cerritos informs students on preventing suicide
Students attending La Feria Latina playing loteria.
La Feria Latina spices up Cerritos
Admissions & Records Building in Cerritos College.
Recent Cerritos grads still missing their diplomas
Student looking at the Cerritos College app on his mobile phone.
New college app is uniting students
Heart wall instillation full of sticky notes at the Library sidewalk.
Everyone needs notes of love
More in Top Stories
Man pushing a womans head into the wall with his elbow.
Toxic couples are fishing for publicity
No.7 Arturo Benigno tries to recover the ball for LA Harbor.
Mens soccer kick their way to victory
Jojo Edwards celebrating after getting a sack.
Warren takes the win in the battle of Downey
Jasmine Soto-Castro serving the ball to the other side of the court.
Interview with Jasmine Soto-Castro
Noah Zuniga wrestling at 157 lbs faces the crowd with arms wide open to celebrate his win over his opponent.
Men's wrestling heating up after cold start
Dodger Stadium being prepped for a game that is about to start on March 26.
Dodgers choking is nothing new

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in