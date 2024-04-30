Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
The city of Oakland with the Athletics logo faded in front of it.

Oakland falls victim to Vegas once again

2
Official Sasquatch Sunset movie poster.

Sasquatch Sunset: A feast for the eyes and the heart

3
The official Rick Stanicky movie poster created by Amazon Studios. Photo credit: Amazon Studios

"Ricky Stanicky" is a dumb but funny film

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

2024 Graduating class attends Grad Fair

Byline photo of Shaniah Campbell
Byline photo of Adrienne Fajardo
Shaniah Campbell and Adrienne FajardoApril 30, 2024
LGBTQ%2B+Program+table+for+Lavender+graduation+Photo+credit%3A+Shaniah+Campbell
LGBTQ+ Program table for Lavender graduation Photo credit: Shaniah Campbell

The Cerritos College 2024 graduating class gathered in the Student Center on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Grad Fair.

Grads attended to pick up graduation tickets, take grad photos, and join the alumni association.

“This is an opportunity for the grads to talk to anyone here with the mini graduations like Undocu leaders and LGBTQ+,” said Justine Santos, who works for student activities on campus.

Other organizations from around campus gathered to offer assistance such as Umoja, Child Development, Student Accessibility Services, and EOPS.

Many of the organizations available will hold separate ceremonies for their graduates as part of their program.

“I think it’s a great time to celebrate all of these students’ accomplishments while making sure students also know about opportunities and to showcase all of what they have been working towards,” said Counselor of Umoja, Dr. Clara Ross-Jones.

Lines throughout the student center were organized by last name for students to pick up their tickets and honors cords. Graduates with a 3.3 cumulative GPA or higher received an honors cord.

The graduating class received up to 8 guest tickets for the commencement ceremony. Students were required to have a Photo ID in order to pick up their tickets.

A decorating station was available for students to participate in decorating their graduation cap. Also, other stations for decorating cards and taking graduation pictures were available for the upcoming graduates.“ I’m a part of Umoja and Christian Club, I feel very appreciated as a grad and it flowed really well, I like how you just get in line and grab your stuff and they offer grad pictures and thank you cards, when I’m done here at Cerritos I actually get to work in a dental office.” said Michelle Hawkins, Dental Assisting major.

Any grads who were not able to make it to the grad fair event will have until May 10 to pick up their graduation tickets during office hours from the Student Activities office.

The 66th annual commencement ceremony will be held on May 17 at 6 p.m. at Falcon Stadium, and congrats to all the Falcons graduating.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Shaniah Campbell
Shaniah Campbell, Staff Writer
Shaniah Campbell is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering Arts & Entertainment. Outside of news reporting she enjoys participating in film photography and traveling. In the future, she plans to work in Public Relations specializing in beauty or fashion.
Adrienne Fajardo
Adrienne Fajardo, Staff Writer
Adrienne Fajardo is a staff writer for Talon Marks. Outside of reporting she enjoys going on hikes, listening to  music and painting. She plans to transfer to Cal State Fullerton to further her education in Journalism.
More to Discover
More in News
Employees gathered together celebrating and raising the trophy after being named winners.
Cerritos employees bring the heat against students in kickball game
Enslaved African- American mining for gold during the 1850s California gold rush. Photo credit: Image from www.libertarianism.org
Professor Jean Pfaeslzer presents, California: A Slave State
Students lay on flatbed while getting their blood drawn and being observed by Nurse Practitioner.
Students help change over 60 lives by donating blood
Cortez Hollis striking a pose.
Six-hundred free tablets from Falcon's nest to you
ASCC candidates Matthew Sanchez and Thomas Odhiambo. Matthew on the right Thomas on the left
The struggle of job hunting as a college student
All the attendees of the WHM contest, forming a heart, March 21 in the Social Science Building.
Cerritos celebrates WHM with a speech contest
More in Top Stories
Challengers official movie poster.
Challengers: A chaotic love triangle
Cerritos college baseball players celebrating win.
Falcons snap losing streak to clinch SCC Conference
Official Fallout poster for the show on Prime Video. Photo credit: Amazon Studios
Fallout didn’t fall out with its video game counterpart
Official Sasquatch Sunset movie poster.
Sasquatch Sunset: A feast for the eyes and the heart
Illustrated by Edward Fernandez & Alfredo Menjivar
"Send my people back": Interview with Tony Gonzalez
Photo graphic of Jontay Porter. Photo credit: Jonathan Diaz
Inconsistent ruling on and off the court
More in Uncategorized
Trustee Dawn Green
Falcons Rising transcript
Scott Collins focused on drums
NepCali band transcript
Lighting Capsule
Apollo Lighting Transcript
Trustee Zurich Lewis being sworn in by father and La Mirada City Council member John Lewis. Photo credit: Miya Walker, Public Affairs
Board of Trustee transcript
Children Drawing
Cerritos College Santa meet and greet transcript
Informal Dance Concert transcript
Informal Dance Concert transcript

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in