Students demonstrate their support for Palestinians

Byline photo of Jonathan Diaz
Jonathan DiazMay 6, 2024
Carlos+Vazquez+%28left%29+Andes+Juarez+%28middle%29+and+Ashley+Yim+%28right%29+holding+Palestinian+flag+Photo+credit%3A+Jonathan+Diaz
Carlos Vazquez (left) Andes Juarez (middle) and Ashley Yim (right) holding Palestinian flag Photo credit: Jonathan Diaz

“We’re not about picking sides, it’s about people getting abused and mistreated,” said president of the Humanitarian Club, Ashely Yim.

In response to the ongoing Israeli and Palestinian conflict, the Humanitarian Club, with the intent to help inform any passing students, hosted a protest near the library, April 30.

“People should hold their own opinion with all the given information,” said Andes Juarez, secretary of the Humanitarian Club.

This is why the Humanitarian Club hosted the protest, not only to show support but also to inform any interested students so that they could form their own final opinion on the issue.

“We educate and take action on any problem that’s affecting human life,” Yim said, “We’re definitely passionate about human issues.”

The Humanitarian Club, which was formed in December 2023, had planned on doing this protest since the start of April, Carlos Vazquez, an inter-club council representative.

The protest went very well with many students showing their support for Palestine in many different ways. Some students held up signs, others waved the flag of Palestine and other students chanted for the liberation of Palestine.

“They were very passionate,” Vazquez said.

The Israel Palestine conflict has been a very big and controversial topic recently. The war started all the way back in 1948 when 200,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled from their homes, settling in the Gaza Strip as refugees.

Since then the relationship between the two has been very hostile. With Israel fighting against the Gaza strip 15 times since with the most recent attack starting back in October and still being ongoing since.

Since October 2023 over 35,000 lost their lives due to war which includes 97 journalists and over 224 humanitarian aid workers. With all the history between the two it’s a topic that requires a lot of research and information to get the full picture.

About the Contributor
Jonathan Diaz
Jonathan Diaz, Staff Writer
Jonathan Diaz is a staff writer for Talon Marks mainly covering sports. Outside of news reporting he enjoys watching movies. He plans to transfer to either Cal State Fullerton or Long Beach.
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
Students demonstrate their support for Palestinians