College signing day for 2024 graduates

With the semester coming to an end, many students are graduating or transferring to 4-year colleges and universities. Decision Day was hosted by the Transfer Academy in the Library Shade Structure on May 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The national worldwide event is for students to declare what college or university they will be attending for the next 4 years.

“This national event was put together by Michelle Obama to celebrate the students who are graduating from school and are declaring their university. There are institutions across the country that host this event. We have students here who are deciding where they are attending .” said Brittany Lundeen.

Students here at Cerritos College had the opportunity to attend this event while also getting resources for their educational goals here via the Transfer Academy. Students also had opportunities to take photos with their new college sign or paraphernalia after signing their name and college of choice on the dotted line.

The Transfer Academy at Cerritos is a resource for students to use to figure out their plans after graduation or transferring. The source on campus is used as a tool to prepare students for CSU and UC Transfer while also having the opportunity to apply for scholarships. Other events with the program include things like campus tours and university fairs.

Many workshops are often hosted to help students with their transition from community college to a 4-year college or university. The workshops include subject matter like financial aid, college applications, and scholarship opportunities.

Excitement grew as many students signed their names on the dotted line and approached the table to commit to their college. It’s important to understand the importance of students getting the chance to commit to their college of choice.

Other students got the opportunity to become informed about the importance of their educational goals and what classes to take in order to be on track to transferring or graduating.

The overall turnout of the event showcased how many students are moving on to a new chapter in their educational careers.

“I think the Transfer Academy does an amazing job of showcasing events like this for students because it shows how important education is. It’s good to see the turnout of students be excited to commit to their schools. We all have help and resources at Cerritos. Everyone has a resource and somewhere to go in order to be successful.” said Transfer Center staff, Ariel Romero.