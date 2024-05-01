Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
The city of Oakland with the Athletics logo faded in front of it.

Oakland falls victim to Vegas once again

2
Official Sasquatch Sunset movie poster.

Sasquatch Sunset: A feast for the eyes and the heart

3
The official Rick Stanicky movie poster created by Amazon Studios. Photo credit: Amazon Studios

"Ricky Stanicky" is a dumb but funny film

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Chinese club brings Kung Fu to Cerritos

Byline photo of Jonathan Diaz
Jonathan Diaz, Staff WriterMay 1, 2024
Daniel+Mah+%28left%29+Dr+Garica+%28middle%29+and+Timothy+keadey+%28right%29+Photo+credit%3A+Jonathan+Diaz
Daniel Mah (left) Dr Garica (middle) and Timothy keadey (right) Photo credit: Jonathan Diaz

The Chinese Club here at Cerritos hosted a demonstration of Kung Fu in the Dance Studio on April 29, with an attempt to show what real kung fu is really like.

“Many people know kung fu but not the real kung fu,” said Yiran Zhou, associate professor of Chinese, “We really want to promote kung fu culture on campus.”

The start of the demonstration was led by Cerrito’s alumni Timothy Keadhey.

Keadhey started learning kung fu at 19 years old but it’s not his first martial art.

“I started learning a Brazilian martial art capoeira and used it to audition for the martial art at the University of California Irvine,” Keadhey said, where he also met with another instructor Daniel Mah.

“This summer will be 22 years since I started training,” Mah said.

Both Mah and Keadhey demonstrated many kung fu styles such as the kung fu mantis style which works for close-ranged fighting, dates back to the 16th century and was developed by the outsiders of the Kwangsi province of China, Hakka Chinese.

The Kung Fu demonstration continued with Dr. Garica who started to do tai chi to bring a piece of Chinese culture back home after living in China for 12 years.

“I started in 2007 at the age of 29,” said Dr. Garica, “Something about living in China was that I didn’t know how long I’d be living there… So before I left I wanted to have something about Chinese culture to bring back home.”

Garica demonstrated tai chi, a very popular and ancient style of kung fu that dates back to the T’ang Dynasty.

Daniel Mah and Timothy keadev demonstrating a move set. (Jonathan Diaz)

Like Garica, many people got a taste of how Chinese martial arts work, “Not only are they learning Chinese martial arts but the culture of China and the history,” said Mah.

Many people have their own idea of what Chinese martial arts are but not many people know what real kung fu is.

Attendees not only learned about different styles in kung fu but also learned about the culture, history, and influence of kung fu.

“What you see in Chinese martial arts movies is not the actual martial art,” said Mah however, he did mention how influential Chinese martial arts has been within the world of martial arts.

“Kung fu is the reason why we have the UFC and many MMA movies,” Daniel stated.

Kung Fu is one of the oldest martial arts in the world, originating in China and having been portrayed in many movies such as Kung Fu Panda, Kung Fu Hustle, and Fearless.

The martial art has had many practitioners, with Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jet Li being among the more famously known.

Although less popular than it was before many people still take an interest in the martial art.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Jonathan Diaz
Jonathan Diaz, Staff Writer
Jonathan Diaz is a staff writer for Talon Marks mainly covering sports. Outside of news reporting he enjoys watching movies. He plans to transfer to either Cal State Fullerton or Long Beach.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
The Cerritos College Foundation grants $20,000 to the Ben Pendleton Student Veterans Memorial Scholarship. Photo credit: Edward Fernandez
Military Ball honors service members and graduating veterans
LGBTQ+ Program table for Lavender graduation Photo credit: Shaniah Campbell
2024 Graduating class attends Grad Fair
Employees gathered together celebrating and raising the trophy after being named winners.
Cerritos employees bring the heat against students in kickball game
Enslaved African- American mining for gold during the 1850s California gold rush. Photo credit: Image from www.libertarianism.org
Professor Jean Pfaeslzer presents, California: A Slave State
Students lay on flatbed while getting their blood drawn and being observed by Nurse Practitioner.
Students help change over 60 lives by donating blood
Cortez Hollis striking a pose.
Six-hundred free tablets from Falcon's nest to you
More in Top Stories
Rush hour on the 1-5 near Paramount Boulevard exit.
Los Angeles is built for cars, not people
Homeless encampment located in Cerritos off the side of Coyote Creek Bikeway Photo credit: Ifeoma Utom
Los Angeles Struggles with Homelessness Amidst the Gentrification Facades
Alexandria and Rosa Garcia on the morning of April 1.
Middle School Meltdown
Challengers official movie poster.
Challengers: A chaotic love triangle
Cerritos college baseball players celebrating win.
Falcons snap losing streak to clinch SCC Conference
Official Fallout poster for the show on Prime Video. Photo credit: Amazon Studios
Fallout didn’t fall out with its video game counterpart

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *