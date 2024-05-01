Cerritos College
The spring carnival is in town at Cerritos College

Ifeoma Utom and Shaniah Campbell
May 1, 2024
Students playing pond fishing game

The Student Programming Board successfully hosted the first Cerritos College Spring Carnival fundraising for participating clubs where popcorn, cotton candy, and carnival games ruled right in the center of Falcon Square on April 25.

The festivities started at 3 p.m. and each participating club was stationed at the booths when the crowd rushed in.

Attendees of the carnival were able to enjoy numerous carnival games including face painting, an obstacle course, balloon darts, a fish pond, a ladder crawl and so much more.

The essence of laughter, excitement, cheers, and enjoyment filled the college campus as guests indulged in their snow cones and cashed in tickets for shiny prizes.

According to Barbara Bispango, Student Programming Board president, this event was one for the books.

“I just want to bring everyone together,” Bispango said, “that’s the point of this and everybody is having so much fun, especially with the prizes.”

Students were able to buy tickets for prizes in case they were too eager to wait in the long lines for the booths and obstacle courses.

Bispango talks about how the purpose of the event was to bring the Falcon community together, hoping to give back to the participating clubs and give students on campus an event that provides them a space to destress for finals.

“It’s a great way for students to meet other students…We’re just giving back to the clubs [and] wanted to bring everybody together before finals [to] just to destress and have fun!”

Among the clubs there, the first 100 students who registered for Learning & Career Pathways were able to receive a free snow cone from Kona Ice, the establishment’s first time here on campus.

Organizations like Learning & Career Pathways and Social & Behavioral Sciences Pathway were at the Spring Carnival to provide resources for students to be successful in their academic goals.

“I think what we must realize is that Cerritos College is a student-serving institution and our goal is to ensure that they’re heard, valued, and seen. As a success coach my goal is to provide students with the information and resources they need to utilize what we have here at Cerritos College,” said Success Coach, Sara Chavez.

Students attending the event enjoyed the aspect of attending this event to engage with other students and taking care of their mental health while also finding a space to enjoy themselves.

“The importance of having events like this on campus is to destress the students. Students may be stressed with things like classes and homework — it’s good to have fun events like this every so often for students to enjoy,” said Volunteer, Alison Gonzalez.

Attendees had a vibrant experience of enjoying the festivities that were offered by the ASCC Committee.

The event ended at 7 p.m., yet guests were still enjoying their evening with music, snacks, and other activities such as the obstacle course with the exception of not wanting the night to end.

With a turnout of approximately 200 attendees, the event was very successful and students overwhelmingly enjoyed their experience at the Spring Carnival.

“I’m very impressed with the turnout of the event. I see students really enjoying themselves and having fun — It’s awesome to see everybody come together,” said Alison Gonzalez.

