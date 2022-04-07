Gun safety with children in the house

Understandably, many want to keep their families and loved ones safe, so they go out and buy a gun. This is where the problem begins.

When purchasing a gun, there are many factors people need to take into consideration – especially if there are children under 18 in the household.

Where am I going to keep the gun? Will my kids ever find it? Should I be bringing a gun into the house where my children live?

Many will answer as they see fit, they will believe that bringing a gun into their home will protect them but in reality, it’s only bringing more harm into the house.

Let’s face it kids are nosey they like to know everything, sooner or later they will find a gun and learn how to use it with the help of the Internet.

One of the best ways to prevent children from getting hurt or anything happening to them is to keep guns out of the house.

But if for some reason having a gun seems fit, make sure the gun is out of reach for all children and can not be used if found.

Here are some safe pointers on how to be safe while keeping a gun in the house with children:

Keep the gun in a locked box with a passcode or key.

Make sure the box is well hidden and out of reach for every child in the house.

Do not keep the bullets in the same place you keep the gun ; hide them separately.

Put the gun on a gun lock so that no matter what, it will not get fired until taken off.

Do not tell anyone where the key is or what the passcode is to the box where the gun is.

Although making sure the gun is kept in a safe place is a big factor, Making sure the kids are in the right mental state is another factor to consider.

Bringing a gun into a home where someone is not mentally stable can encourage them to use the gun inappropriately.

With having a gun in the house many factors need to be considered and the only way to make sure children are safe is to deeply consider these factors.

Letting everyone in the household know there is a gun in the house is an option for the owner of the gun to decide.

If the owner decides that it’s safer for them not to know then don’t say anything but if they decide it’s safer for them to know, make sure everyone in the house knows the rules of the gun.

Although whether having a gun in a home with children under 18 will always be a controversial topic, It’s safe to say that everyone should know the best ways to keep a gun safe to keep everyone in the house safe.

Be sure to go over and think about all aspects when considering buying a gun for your household.