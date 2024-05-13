Free Speech Zone: Kendrick or Drake?

Cerritos College
Byline photo of Shaniah Campbell
Shaniah Campbell, Staff WriterMay 13, 2024
Malaysia+Green+sharing+her+opinion+on+the+Kendrick+Lamar+and+Drake+beef+
Shaniah Campbell
Malaysia Green sharing her opinion on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef

Malaysia Green, Nursing Major

“I think that Kendrick is currently winning this battle. Honestly, he’s a better artist and he’s lyrically better than Drake. I also like the sequence of the songs that he released. It truly made him stand out on his own and basically tear down Drake’s recent release.”

Mickie Baker sharing her opinion on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef (Shaniah Campbell)

Mickie Baker, Economics Major

“Kendrick. He made better points in all of his songs and had better delivery than Drake. Especially with his last song “Not Like Us” it felt so regional to the west coast. He’s from the west coast so we have to unite and stand together.”

 

 

 

About the Contributor
Shaniah Campbell
Shaniah Campbell, Staff Writer
Shaniah Campbell is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering Arts & Entertainment. Outside of news reporting she enjoys participating in film photography and traveling. In the future, she plans to work in Public Relations specializing in beauty or fashion.
