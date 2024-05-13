Free Speech Zone: Kendrick or Drake?

Malaysia Green, Nursing Major

“I think that Kendrick is currently winning this battle. Honestly, he’s a better artist and he’s lyrically better than Drake. I also like the sequence of the songs that he released. It truly made him stand out on his own and basically tear down Drake’s recent release.”

Mickie Baker, Economics Major

“Kendrick. He made better points in all of his songs and had better delivery than Drake. Especially with his last song “Not Like Us” it felt so regional to the west coast. He’s from the west coast so we have to unite and stand together.”