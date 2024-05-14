Cerritos College
Free Speech Zone: What is a girl’s girl to you?

Byline photo of Laura Bernal
Byline photo of Adrienne Fajardo
Laura Bernal and Adrienne FajardoMay 14, 2024
Zen+Guerrero%2C+21%2C+shares+what+she+thinks+is+a+girls+girl.+
Laura Bernal
Zen Guerrero, 21, shares what she thinks is a girl’s girl.

Zen Guerrero, 21, says, “To me, a girl’s girl is someone who’s just supporting you. Like that experience of being in a club, in the women’s bathroom is so nice because you just have all these girls there, hyping you up, and it’s really nice. Just a girl who’s always going to support you and be there for you,”

Jacki Scott, 20, shares what she considers to be a girl’s girl. (Laura Bernal)

Jacki Scott, 20, says, “A girl’s girl to me is someone who is loyal to her female friends. Someone who uplifts women and wants to see them succeed in life. Someone who doesn’t see women as competition in every aspect and sees them as friends and family, sisters.”

Francheska Jeresano shares what she thinks a girl’s girl is. (Laura Bernal)

“I think a girl’s girl would be someone who you could go to about anything and feel that there’s not going to be any judgement. I feel like with a lot women, there’s a lot of competitiveness embedded into us just because of society wants to pit us against each other. So I feel that not having that rooted is the meaning of a girl’s girl,” says Francheska Jeresano, 21.

About the Contributors
Laura Bernal
Laura Bernal, Staff Writer
Laura Bernal is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering arts & entertainment and news. In her free time, she enjoys reading, listening to music and attending concerts. She plans to transfer to Cal State Fullerton and work at an independent magazine.
Adrienne Fajardo
Adrienne Fajardo, Staff Writer
Adrienne Fajardo is a staff writer for Talon Marks. Outside of reporting she enjoys going on hikes, listening to  music and painting. She plans to transfer to Cal State Fullerton to further her education in Journalism.
