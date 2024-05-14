Free Speech Zone: What is a girl’s girl to you?

Zen Guerrero, 21, says, “To me, a girl’s girl is someone who’s just supporting you. Like that experience of being in a club, in the women’s bathroom is so nice because you just have all these girls there, hyping you up, and it’s really nice. Just a girl who’s always going to support you and be there for you,”

Jacki Scott, 20, says, “A girl’s girl to me is someone who is loyal to her female friends. Someone who uplifts women and wants to see them succeed in life. Someone who doesn’t see women as competition in every aspect and sees them as friends and family, sisters.”

“I think a girl’s girl would be someone who you could go to about anything and feel that there’s not going to be any judgement. I feel like with a lot women, there’s a lot of competitiveness embedded into us just because of society wants to pit us against each other. So I feel that not having that rooted is the meaning of a girl’s girl,” says Francheska Jeresano, 21.