Put your phone down and go outside

People have become lazy due to the convenience of what technology has evolved to today.
Byline photo of Vanesa Molina
Vanesa Molina, Staff WriterSeptember 7, 2023
Men+texting+distracted+by+what+is+on+their+phones+rather+than+listening+to+the+seminar+they+are+in.
Seika
Men texting distracted by what is on their phones rather than listening to the seminar they are in.

In today’s society, the majority of people rely on technology for almost everything they do. This has increased the levels of laziness in a person’s everyday life.

Lots of people prefer to stay home and be on their phones instead of going out on a walk, exercising, or maybe even reading a book. We are very dependent on technology as everything is easily accessible on the internet.

Physical activity enriches a person’s life by helping to prevent certain diseases like heart disease and diabetes, as well as maintaining a healthy body weight and improving mental health.

Good comes out of not always being stuck on a screen, yet not many people like taking part in anything that requires too much walking or losing energy.

Nowadays we can order food more easily through our phones with apps such as Uber Eats and Door Dash. We’re also able to order groceries online instead of going out to get them as it can be more convenient since we don’t have to move.

Technology has made our life easier physically but at what cost? People have just become used to sitting at home in their beds and less used to going for a run to maintain healthier lifestyles.

People’s social skills have also been decreasing as the years pass since people’s social life is mainly on social media now and as a result, people are more socially isolated now more than ever.

Some may say that technology is a way to connect with people that you relate to and though that may be true, it’s just making it harder for you to connect with people in your actual life.

Something I have seen is teens and even adults hanging out and sitting on their phones while scrolling through their feeds and just looking over at each other and saying, “Look at this.” How about actually catching up with each other?

Nearly every teen 13 and older own a smartphone and spend anywhere from 3-9 hours each day in front of a screen. This should raise concern for future generations since kids in this era already want less and less to do with outdoor activities.

People tend to rely on technology as a way to get out of learning life skills, an example of this is a GPS. When finding a place more people tend to immediately open maps and get directions.

This is okay but sometimes places aren’t very far and people would rather have a GPS guide them than learning streets and how to get around.

We’re so dependent on our phones that we have detached ourselves from the real world. But what if our phones die or we lose them? I know it’s something lots of people can’t handle. For one, our phones have all our lives in there.

There are many things to do but somehow most people don’t know what to do when it’s not related to technology.

While technology has been a blessing, people should spend less time of their phone and should take time out of your day to connect with nature and read a good book, go on a walk, and catch up with friends.

About the Contributor
Vanesa Molina, Staff Writer
Vanesa Molina is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering community news, arts and entertainment and social media. In her free time she enjoys reading books and listening to music as well as spending her time outdoors. After Cerritos College she plans to attend the University of Southern California.
