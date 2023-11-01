War is dumb, it’s time to grow up

War is the outcome of grown men not being able to act maturely.
Byline photo of Vanesa Molina
Vanesa Molina, Staff WriterNovember 1, 2023
Prisoner of war encampment in Korea during the Korean War.
Prisoner of war encampment in Korea during the Korean War.
Navy Medicine

No one should be drafted, in fact, war should not happen, it is childish and people should work things out instead of resorting to war.

If we think that war is the answer to anything, there are things we have to work on. It affects humanity physically and psychologically and I don’t get why we would think it is a good idea.

War is what country leaders resort to when they can’t resolve conflicts like civil people. People being drafted and losing their lives is not fair and not a price they should pay for the problems in our countries that aren’t worked out.

At the end of the day, people are taken from their families just because grown men can’t get along or agree with each other.

I have never understood the point of wars. They teach us about them in school and I’ve always just questioned why. Like why can’t we just agree peacefully?

It’s crazy that people think that to be heard, they have to hurt each other, It just doesn’t make sense.

It is never deep enough for us to think war is the answer to anything. If we can all just grow up and talk things out like mature adults everything would be better for everyone.

People who think wars are a good idea should stop being chosen to run a country if they cannot act like responsible grown-ups.

Cities are destroyed, families are torn from each other, bombing, shortages of food and consumer products and death are effects of wars.

We know this, we know of the effects that WWI and WWII caused, yet we want this to happen again. For what?

The world and morals have changed and even though every day we are still fighting for a peaceful world, we cannot move forward if we return to the actions we took in the past.

It’s traumatic for everyone and though it has not necessarily been confirmed, if war has happened before, it could happen again. It’s hard to believe considering the past two wars happened years ago but people of capable of anything.

There is so much evil in the world that some people lust for blood and want a war to break out as it will allow them to rebel.

War should not be ethically justified especially when it puts everyone in danger and fear. It is the last resort but that doesn’t outweigh the evil that comes when war breaks out.

Ultimately war is supposedly made with the right decision to bring peace, but how is that peace? if we want peace we should start by not throwing out threats when things don’t go as we please.

So no, I don’t think women nor men should be drafted. Everyone should shake hands and move on with their lives. Everyone go burn some sage.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Vanesa Molina, Staff Writer
Vanesa Molina is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering community news, arts and entertainment and social media. In her free time she enjoys reading books and listening to music as well as spending her time outdoors. After Cerritos College she plans to attend the University of Southern California.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Grandma with her three grandchildren on the couch sitting down.
Wisdom passed down to the younger generations
An artificial intelligence generated face with a brain that has an AI chip inside it.
Artificial Intelligence isn't taking over anything
Man pushing a womans head into the wall with his elbow.
Toxic couples are fishing for publicity
Dodger Stadium being prepped for a game that is about to start on March 26.
Dodgers choking is nothing new
Vegans rally in support of animals rights in the United Kingdom.
Your food is cruelty free, not pollution free
Mother is comforting daughter on a couch in their house.
Should I feel guilty?
More in Top Stories
Orchestra playing their instruments during their performance with the conductor leading them.
Conductor Dr. Batencourt and the orchestra shine at their concert
The LGBTQ+ ally progress logo.
Cerritos College celebrates OUTober
Monica Gutierrez and Melissa Garcia constructed an ofrenda to honor Garcias father and Grandmother.
Remembering loved ones for Day of the Dead
Guest speaker speaking on Zoom during Cerritos College’s event celebrating hip-hop turning 50.
Don't call it a comeback, Hip-Hop turns 50
Jason Hultman, part-time adjunct advocating for the adoption of AB 190, Oct. 18.
Faculty members urge board for health insurance benefits
Dr. Jose Fierro presenting to an audience of mostly students on Oct.18.
Dr. Fierro shares tips to students on graduating faster

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *