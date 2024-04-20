The Minister of Ungentlemanly Warfare is another great WWII film

The Minister of Ungentlemanly Warfare was released to theaters on April 19 and is the type of movie you’d think is fiction at first sight but is based on true events that took place during World War II.

A story relatively unheard of depicted so well it felt fake, the movie is like a chef’s kiss through and through and out of five stars gets a five out of five.

There was nothing wrong with the movie at all, everything played well into each other and the casting was perfect, each actor fit their role exceptionally well.

The Minister of Ungentlemanly Warfare feels like a movie that isn’t getting much attention by many and it should for its exceptional storytelling.

The movie starts with a bang quite literally when you are introduced to the five main protagonists of the film.

Henry Cavill, who plays the main character, Gus March-Phillips and his crew of four other men are encountered by a small fleet of Nazis boarding his vessel to sink their boat.

Immediately the Nazis were mocked, made fun of and quickly killed the Germans.

Moments later a Nazi warship shows up and is firing at the small boat when one of the crew members with March-Phillips planted explosives on the warship and blew it up.

By this, we know the crew is not just no ordinary crew but a special force with elite tactical skills.

The crew was tasked with taking down three boats docked in a Spanish island off the coast of Africa called Fernando Po.

In the end, they get the mission done despite all the doubt coming from the head officials of Great Britain and the Prime Minister at the time Winston Churchill treats the crew like royalty when they return.

Cavill wasn’t the only star cast for this film, he was joined by Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding and Eiza González who crushed their roles.

Overall, the actors do a great job of molding into the real-life heroes they are meant to portray.

The linguistics, the wardrobe and the historical accuracy that went into the film just make the movie that much more great.

The film has a comedic aspect to it as well and its light-hearted humor touches well with the fact that the movie is extremely violent.

Most WWII movies are great, especially for history buffs but this film is one of the best.

Audiences everywhere loved the movie rating 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, but critics weren’t so enamored with the film as they gave it 72% on the Tomatometer.

The visual effects were eye-catching and so believable it felt like what was happening in the movie was happening in real-time.

Many WWII films drop the ball on the effects, the acting and the accuracy if it’s based on true events but this one aced them all.