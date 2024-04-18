Photo Gallery: Falcons softball dominate the LA Harbor Seahawks

The Falcons took an 8-2 win against the Los Angeles Harbor College Seahawks on April 16.

Outfielders Jazmine Macias and Nadia Landeros made early runs at the bottom of the first inning.

The Seahawks returned at the top of the third inning with two runs of their own, but they couldn’t keep it up.

Meanwhile, the Falcons continued to score throughout the third, fourth and fifth inning.

After the game, Sophomores Reanna Carranza, Jimena Velazquez, Natalie Basurto, Jocelyn Doan, Celeste Carbajal, Marley Manalo, Macias and Landeros were celebrated for Sophomore night.

Flowers in hand, each girls’ season was recapped as their families cheered them on, while head coach Kodee Murray even had cake for guests and players.