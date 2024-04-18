Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Jose and Raul, day laborers waiting for work, April 10.

"The world spits on us": The Home Depot men of Cerritos

2
Enslaved African- American mining for gold during the 1850s California gold rush. Photo credit: Image from www.libertarianism.org

Professor Jean Pfaeslzer presents, California: A Slave State

3
Cortez Hollis striking a pose.

Six-hundred free tablets from Falcon's nest to you

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Photo Gallery: Falcons softball dominate the LA Harbor Seahawks

Byline photo of Edward Fernandez
Edward Fernandez, Staff WriterApril 18, 2024
Carranza+about+to+let+the+ball+fly.+Photo+credit%3A+Edward+Fernandez
Carranza about to let the ball fly. Photo credit: Edward Fernandez

The Falcons took an 8-2 win against the Los Angeles Harbor College Seahawks on April 16.

Outfielders Jazmine Macias and Nadia Landeros made early runs at the bottom of the first inning.

The Seahawks returned at the top of the third inning with two runs of their own, but they couldn’t keep it up.

Meanwhile, the Falcons continued to score throughout the third, fourth and fifth inning.

After the game, Sophomores Reanna Carranza, Jimena Velazquez, Natalie Basurto, Jocelyn Doan, Celeste Carbajal, Marley Manalo, Macias and Landeros were celebrated for Sophomore night.

Flowers in hand, each girls’ season was recapped as their families cheered them on, while head coach Kodee Murray even had cake for guests and players.

The+Falcons+started+strong+and+stayed+strong+with+a+celebration+of+their+Sophomores+post-game.
Gallery25 Photos
Edward Fernandez
Celebrating the Falcon Sophomores.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Edward Fernandez
Edward Fernandez, Staff Writer
Edward Fernandez is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering arts and entertainment and community news. Aside from reporting, Fernandez enjoys reading and hiking. He hopes to transfer to Cal State Fullerton in the Fall.
More to Discover
More in Sports
Anthony Bassett, infielder yelling while putting his arms together after scoring.
Anthony Bassett: Following the American Dream
Emily Gutierrez saving the ball in matchup against Rio Hondo.
Photo Gallery: Falcons split two conference games to end the regular season
Falcons players running up to Marley Manalo after she hit a walk-off single to give them the win against Mt. Sac
Falcons win on a walk-off against Mt. Sac
Third baseman, Anthony Bassett, yelling in the dugout after hit a solo home run.
Falcons obliterate and swept the Compton Tartars
Natalie Basurto watching the pitch while Xiomei Geluz from LBCC attempts to steal base.
Falcons struggle in loss to LBCC Vikings
Outfielder, Marlon Oviedo, running home after a wild pitch.
Falcons halt a late LA Mission rally for the win
More in Top Stories
The official logo of the Trash Talk podcast. Photo credit: Joel Carpio
Trash Talk Episode 3: Touching base on all things MLB
Illustration of a Watermelon, a symbol of Palestinian solidarity, with the phrase Free Palestine! Photo credit: Laura Bernal
Gaza: keep talking about it
Enslaved African- American mining for gold during the 1850s California gold rush. Photo credit: Image from www.libertarianism.org
Professor Jean Pfaeslzer presents, California: A Slave State
Jose and Raul, day laborers waiting for work, April 10.
"The world spits on us": The Home Depot men of Cerritos
WE STILL DONT TRUST YOU official album cover.
"WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU" is a snooze fest
Martie Rosenthal a contributor to the kids fun zone event handing over a plant pot to a kid.
Norwalk brings out the fun at Kids Fun Zone
More in Women's Sports
Shortstop, Marley Manalo, trying to record a hit to drive in her teammate to score.
Falcons softball secure a 7-3 conference win over Compton
Head Coach Kari Hemmerling having a team meeting after loss to the LBCC Vikings.
Falcons lose second straight conference game after loss to LBCC
Sophomore, Alexis Cummings diving straight into the pool. Photo credit: Wes Cummings
Swimming and diving through life with Alexis Cummings
Outfielder, Jocelyn Doan, smiling as she heads back to the dugout giving her teammates high fives.
Lady Falcons take down ELAC in a Mercy rule victory
Jenni Solano saving the ball in matchup against Mt. San Jacinto.
Jenni Solano: Keep the Family Close
No. 11, Melana Goodloe attemping to gaurd the LBCC player from getting the ball from her teammate who is attempting to throw in the ball.
Women’s basketball drops last game to rival and scuffle breaks out

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in