J. Cole ruined his rap reputation with an apology

On April 7, J. Cole decided to do the stupidest thing possible and apologize for a diss track he made on Kendrick Lamar off his latest mixtape called “Might Delete Later”.

Cole released a surprise mixtape on April 5, and it had social media buzzing because of the track called “7 Minute Drill” which was a direct response to Lamar’s verse off of “Like That” on Metro Boomin’s and Future’s latest album, “We Don’t Trust You” where he dissed both Cole and Drake.

Many fans were waiting for one of the two rappers to respond to Lamars diss, and surprisingly Cole was the first to step up to the plate.

With the diss track not even being out for more than three days, Cole decided to backtrack everything he said on the diss saying that he “regrets” making the song and calling it, “the weakest and lamest” thing he’s ever done in his career.

I understand the human side of things, wanting peace amongst his peers is what Cole finds more important in this situation.

It takes a lot of guts to go up on stage and tell the world that you don’t want any problems with Lamar so for that I give a lot of credit to Cole for doing that.

But as a Hip-Hop/Rap, and a huge fan of Cole this pisses me off for so many reasons.

The main reason why this looks ridiculous is because, for the past three years, Cole has been claiming he’s the best rapper in the game right now, not a single rapper in this industry wants problems with him on the microphone, quite literally daring and challenging other rappers to go at him.

And the minute he gets punched in the mouth by Lamar, the minute Lamar steps up and asks Cole to prove himself to the world why he is the best, he backs out.

In 2021, Cole stated in a song called “Heavens EP”, that the fans and media threw the bronze at him in the discussion of who’s the best in the big three of Cole, Drake, and Kendrick.

Since then he’s been on a mission to prove everyone wrong and that he is the best, but little does Cole know he just threw himself the bronze medal.

Not only that but he threw himself out of the conversation of the big three by doing this, because now everything Cole has been saying for the past couple of years holds absolutely zero weight to it.

It’s completely understandable why Cole doesn’t want problems with Lamar because they share a good friendship. He’d rather save his relationship with him than ruin it due to a rap beef and I do respect that.

But Cole might not understand nobody wanted beef between these two, people wanted to see two of the best rappers of this generation go back and forth, bar for bar, to see who is the best and that won’t happen.

So the decision he made is respectable and understandable, it shows Cole’s maturity, and that he doesn’t care about the narrative people will have on him for saying this on stage but raps about him being the best are done.

He can no longer claim to be the best because he had the chance to prove it but decided not to, again a respectable decision but those conversations are over.