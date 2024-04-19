Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Jose and Raul, day laborers waiting for work, April 10.

"The world spits on us": The Home Depot men of Cerritos

2
Enslaved African- American mining for gold during the 1850s California gold rush. Photo credit: Image from www.libertarianism.org

Professor Jean Pfaeslzer presents, California: A Slave State

3
WE STILL DONT TRUST YOU official album cover.

"WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU" is a snooze fest

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

A24’s Civil War, not your typical war film

Byline photo of Dillon Laurer
Dillon LaurerApril 19, 2024
Photo+graphic+of+A24%3A+Civil+War.+Photo+credit%3A+Dillon+Laurer
Photo graphic of A24: Civil War. Photo credit: Dillon Laurer

A24 Films released their third movie of 2024 titled Civil War directed by Alex Garland on April 12, and it is a must watch.

This film does an amazing job delivering a clenching cinematic experience. From the opening scene all the way to just about the end gives you everything you want in a good film.

However, the ending sells what was a great film short of that needed factor to make it truly amazing.

You will still not be able to keep your eyes off of the screen, not even for a second.

Garland does a great job telling a story but he sells the ending way short. The ending kind of cheapens the overall experience of the film as it was very quick and empty.

With that being said this movie deserves a solid 4.5 out of five stars, solely because the ending needed to be a little bit more focused on.

Most of the negative reviews given for this film are from viewers who didn’t read the description beforehand expecting some war shooter film. Yes it is filled with a bunch of war action, but that is not the point of the film, the point is to take you through war in the eyes of journalists’. It is still a war movie, yes, but war isn’t the main focus of the film.

The audience reviews on Google are for the most part two sided, people either love it or they hate it. With the majority of the reviews coming in at a five star or a one star rating.

The overall reviews of the movie are pretty good, however, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a 82%, IMBDb at 7.6/10 and Metracritic giving it a 77%.

Civil War follows a group of journalists through their journey south from New York to Washington D.C. amidst an erupting American Civil War. Their goal is to interview the President, Nick Offerman, about his motives for starting the war. The cast of the journalist team includes Kirsten Dunst(Lee), Cailee Spaeny(Jessie), Wagner Moura(Joel), and Stephen McKinley Henderson(Sammy).

While watching you get to see war from a different point of view rather than the usual soldier or civilian. There are no huge battles or grand speeches but a lot of scenes that will have your eyebrows raised or have you questioning certain decisions.

Garland does a good job depicting a two side war but with a trusting few people, keep yourself alive, type of feeling for the film.

The reason for the war is never really explained and that doesn’t matter. There isn’t a good or bad side and that doesn’t matter.

What matters in the film is to show that in a situation of a Civil War anyone will fight, kill, bomb, they will do anything to stay alive.

The ending of the film definitely leaves a door open for the studio to make a sequel. However, if A24 Films did want to make a sequel that should be the last Civil War film.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Dillon Laurer
Dillon Laurer, Staff Writer
Dillon Laurer is a staff writer for Talon Marks. He enjoys playing & watching sports, playing video games, cooking and working on cars. He also plays football at Cerritos College and hopes to transfer in May.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
WE STILL DONT TRUST YOU official album cover.
"WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU" is a snooze fest
Official album cover for Cowboy Carter by Beyonce
Cowboy Carter is pure perfection
The official Road House movie poster with actor Jake Gyllenhaal coming to Prime Video. Photo credit: Amazon Studios
Road House is solid but is being over-hated
The official Rick Stanicky movie poster created by Amazon Studios. Photo credit: Amazon Studios
"Ricky Stanicky" is a dumb but funny film
Blue Cheese Band jamming out
Feeling the Blues at The Night Owl
Participants doing downward dog pose during Yoga session in the Student center.
Students Unwind Their Minds With R&B Yoga
More in Reviews
Official movie poster for Code 8: Part II produced by Netflix. Photo credit: Netflix
Netflix drops another subpar film with Code 8: Part II
Album Cover for american dream, by 21 Savage Photo credit: Sony Music Entertainment
"american dream" was a success for 21 Savage
The official movie poster of the Netflix original movie “LIFT.” Photo credit: Netflix
“LIFT” lifted no one’s expectations
Movie poster for Mean Girls (2024) Photo credit: Paramount Pictures
Mean Girls (2024): So Not Fetch
Anyone But You official movie poster. Photo credit: Sony Pictures
Anyone But You was anything but special
Peter Parker and Miles Morales picture from first teaser trailer released by Insomniac Games.
Spider Man 2: An experience to remember
More in Top Stories
Different flags of the African Diaspora with fists raised in solidarity Photo credit: Ifeoma Utom
The African diaspora: Stop fighting, come together!
Carranza about to let the ball fly. Photo credit: Edward Fernandez
Photo Gallery: Falcons softball dominate the LA Harbor Seahawks
The official logo of the Trash Talk podcast. Photo credit: Joel Carpio
Trash Talk Episode 3: Touching base on all things MLB
Illustration of a Watermelon, a symbol of Palestinian solidarity, with the phrase Free Palestine! Photo credit: Laura Bernal
Gaza: keep talking about it
Enslaved African- American mining for gold during the 1850s California gold rush. Photo credit: Image from www.libertarianism.org
Professor Jean Pfaeslzer presents, California: A Slave State
Jose and Raul, day laborers waiting for work, April 10.
"The world spits on us": The Home Depot men of Cerritos

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Menu
Activate Search
Home
A24’s Civil War, not your typical war film