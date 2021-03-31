Jacqueline Cochran is the News Editor for Talon Marks this semester. She is returning to the Talon Marks family for a second time. Last semester she completed all the requirements for an AA degree in Journalism. She hopes to transfer to California State University Long Beach in the Fall to begin working on a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. She enjoys writing, watching movies, traveling and trying new things. Last year she learned how to swim which was a long time goal. This year's new thing will be kayaking and skating.