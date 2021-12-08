December 8, 2021 – Page 4

Jazmin Taha is the Editor in Chief of Talon Marks for a second time during the COVID-19 pandemic and is on her fifth overall semester on the staff. She will graduate with her AA in Journalism and pursue her dream of working for a bilingual publication in California and working her way to become a specialized Olympics sports reporter. She has experience in various different aspects of journalism including, writing, copy editing, video recording/editing, photography, newspaper design, website design and creating newsletters.