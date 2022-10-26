Domestic Violence donation at Cerritos College

“Walk A Mile My Shoes” an interactive art installation that displays homelessness statistics caused from Domestic Violence abuse.

Sophia Castillo: To honor National Domestic Violence Awareness month, Cerritos College is having a donation drive for survivors and victims of domestic abuse.

The donation drive is being held in Falcon’s Nest and in the Game Room from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. all of October.

Some products that can be donated are Shampoos, Conditioners, Deodorants and other hygiene products.

Inside the Game room, there is an art installation called “Walk A Mile in My Shoes” that displays survivor stories and homelessness statistics.

Domestic violence is something that happens in every community no matter the age, gender, religion, nationality, race or social status.

It is also the 3rd leading cause of homelessness among families.