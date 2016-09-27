Sex on the first date: CON

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If a woman has sex on the first date her reputation will be ruined for life. She should be aware that society harshly judges women who do this.

She will be seen as a person without morals who doesn’t take herself seriously.

Women shouldn’t engage in this sort of behavior because they should be taking care of themselves.

If you want to have sex with him, you should wait until you know him better.

It’s only the first date you probably only know minimal information like his name, phone number, and maybe his occupation.

You don’t know his medical history, so don’t risk it.

Many people are infected with sexually transmitted diseases, you don’t want to be one of them, this will only affect your reputation.

Take the time to know him better and have sex responsibly.

Although most men like to have sex before marriage, when they are looking for a wife they are interested in someone who has self-respect and doesn’t engage in first date sex.

They don’t want to be associated with a woman who holds that reputation.

For men, it’s different. When a man has sex on the first date it’s considered an achievement and a victory for him.

Many men believe that the amount of women they’ve slept with correlates with their manhood.

Men tend to speak about their sex life with their peers and that directly affects a woman’s reputation.

However, the criticism does not only come from other men, but other women as well.

When a woman learns that another woman has had sex on the first date, they assume that she leads a promiscuous lifestyle.

A women’s reputation is fragile like that. Next time a woman decides to have sex on the first date she should think twice before doing so, if she doesn’t want to ruin her reputation and destroy her life.