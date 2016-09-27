What women don’t mean by having sex on the first date

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

You’ve matched someone on Tinder, OkCupid, eHarmony… so what’s next?

Both of you have arranged to meet and as the anxiety builds you begin to wonder what the night has in store for both of you.

Will you click? Will the sparkle be there? Will you have sex?

Considering sex on the first date can be nerve-wracking, however, actually going through with it brings a moral dilemma.

What will he or others think of me if I do?

While a person can’t control how others perceive her, here’s a list to give them an idea of what she definitely doesn’t mean.

1.I’m a slut. Slut-shaming is never ok. Women don’t want to be addressed by a derogatory term simply because she engaged in coitus.

2. I want to have your babies. We just met, you need to stop assuming that simply because we are women, that we will get emotionally over attached and immediately feel the need to tie you down.

Here’s some knowledge for you: having sex was strictly for pleasure purposes. Believe it or not, women also like to have sex just for the sake of having it.

3. I do this all the time on a first date. Just because a woman has sex with a man on the first date, it doesn’t mean she does this all of the time and if she did, what’s the problem?

4. I’m only using you. If a woman has decided to have sex with you chances are that there is an attraction there and that the date went well. Nobody should be using anybody for sexual purposes.

5. You can hit me up whenever you want sex. Women definitely do not mean that. Their world doesn’t revolve around your sexual needs, unless she explicitly says so.

6. I don’t like to be taken seriously. A woman’s sex life doesn’t determine her philosophy about life. Sex shouldn’t be a determinant of a women’s worth.

Some women find it empowering to claim their sexuality. Don’t take that away from her.

If you find yourself judging someone based on their sex life, you need to ask yourself if you’re judging her counterpart as well.

Try and stay away from subscribing to the double standard. Women are capable to lead a good lifestyle even if they decided to drop it on the first night.