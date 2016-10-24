Not your body, not your problem

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In light of the words spoken by Donald Trump, specifically on late-term abortion, there are some things that need to be addressed.

The first, and frankly the most important thing of all is: STOP COMMENTING ON THINGS YOU KNOW NOTHING ABOUT.

Trump sounded like an arrogant prick with the words he spoke in response to Hillary Clinton’s explanation on why she supports abortion.

In summary, she basically said that abortion at any point in the pregnancy is a tough, heartbreaking decision for any woman to make but the choice to do so is a right that women should never have taken away.

She is 100 percent right. The decision to have an abortion is probably one of the most difficult decisions women have to make in their lives.

Trump’s response was completely repugnant and infuriating.

First off, there is no ninth month abortion. If a woman has carried a fetus that far along then it would be delivery, not abortion.

Perhaps he should go back to ninth grade biology and learn something. Just like he should go back to 12th grade government to learn how the system actually works, but that’s getting off topic now.

For Mr. Trump, to use such disgusting rhetoric, by saying that a woman rips her child out of her womb on the last day of pregnancy is fictitious, stupid and disrespectful to the women who have to go through this.

Another thing, do not say a woman has no business having an abortion, ever. It’s none of your goddamn business.

It’s nobody’s but the mother and the father of her child’s (optional) decision to make.

No person should ever tell a woman what to do with her body, especially a neanderthal like Trump.

The government shouldn’t either. While regulations on how abortions are performed may be important, when and why should not be brought up for debate.

Like Clinton said, the reason for which a woman decides to have an abortion are heart-wrenching and having to make an impactful decision is even more so.

There are mental reasons, situational reasons, and more importantly, health reasons for why a woman chooses to not go through with a pregnancy.

The worst situation is when a woman really doesn’t want to terminate, but must do so for her health.

You can never fully understand that position unless you are in it yourself.

There are always downsides to loose regulations on abortion because there are people that will take advantage of the system.

Nothing can be perfect and the government shouldn’t punish many just because of few horrible women out there.

The ends do justify the means in this situation.

So to Donald Trump and the United States government: stay out of women’s life decisions. Especially, decisions that have to with their bodies and vaginas.

It is none of your business.

And nobody really gives a crap about your opinion in the first place.