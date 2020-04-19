The Quaran-Times: Family Mentality

Stuck at home doesn't mean stuck without a smile! This column will bring you weekly movies, games and TV shows, turning "stay-at-home" into an extended Spring Break.

Going into another week of quarantine, the entertainment train may be losing some steam.

If you’ve had your fill of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or are looking for something you can watch with your kids without fear of Game of Thrones levels of violence, this week’s list will offer a refreshing change of pace.

From lesser known gems to mainstream classics, we’re covering things to watch and play with your family.

Gaming

Starting off we have the game that took the world by storm, “Minecraft.”

Though it needs no introduction, “Minecraft” lets your imagination run wild, with countless materials to build with, ores to mine and where the only limit is what you can think of.

The game supports up to four-player split screen and has countless game modes ranging from creative, in which supplies and materials are infinite, to survival, where mining at night can lead to certain death.

The game is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox one and the Nintendo Switch.

Just as entertaining is the often overlooked, “Rocket league“.

“Rocket League” is a high-speed blend of arcade-style soccer matches and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition.

The game is easy to pick up and play, needing no introduction save for a few base mechanics.

The goal is simple: get the ball into the opponent’s goal through the use of tricks and your own custom car.

“Rocket League” includes casual and competitive Online Matches, over 500 trillion customization capabilities, a fully-featured offline Season Mode and supports cross-platform play.

The game is also available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox one and the Nintendo Switch.

TV Shows

For my Netflix users, we have “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” based on the book series by the same name.

The series follows Violet, Sunny and Klaus who wish to uncover the secrets of their family all while being chased by the nefarious Count Olaf.

Neil Patrick Harris delivers an enjoyable humorous performance, with Patrick Warburton serving as a narrator that keeps watchers entertained with no regard for the fourth wall.

For those with Hulu, “Mythbusters” provides a wild ride from start to finish.

If you’ve ever wanted to see the world’s biggest waterslide, or learn how to escape from a submerged car look no further than this show.

Disney+ offers no shortage of family-friendly content but if you’re looking for something outside the realm of princesses and superheroes, check out “Gravity Falls.”

The series follows twins Dipper and Mabel who spend the summer with their Uncle Stan and face off against everything from Pterodactyls to Bigfoot.

If you’re interested in cryptids, aliens, or anything supernatural, give this show a watch.

Movies

Though this list tends to stray away from the mainstream Marvel movies, “Spider-Man : Into the Spider-Verse,” available on Netflix, offers a refreshing change from the formula fans have grown accustomed to.

This films follows not Peter Parker, but Miles Morales, and sees Spider-Men and Women from all iterations of the character come together to help Miles when he realizes that with great power, comes a great amount of doubt.

The action and beautifully-vibrant animation will keep the whole family entertained for the entirety of the film.

Old fans will love seeing nods to classic moments, while new fans will find that Peter Parker isn’t the only web-slinger who can wear the mask.

If you’re in need of a western film, but don’t want all the bravado and serious tones, hop onto Hulu and check out “Rango.”

Johhny Depp plays a chameleon that longs to be the hero of an epic tale, but when he ends up in a western town overrun by bandits, he realizes that playing the role means protecting the town and its people.

With great jokes and a charming visual appeal, “Rango” captures all the charm of a Clint Eastwood western while still providing countless laughs for a younger audience.

Disney+ houses an entire list’s worth of family-friendly movies on its own with classics such as “Toy Story” and “Frozen.”

This list, however, will feature the often overlooked film “Atlantis: The Lost Empire.”

This hidden gem follows historian Milo Thatch as he leads a crew of archeologists, explorers and mercenaries in search of the legendary lost kingdom of Atlantis.

The team’s mission soon shifts from exploration, to protecting the city, and a fierce series of battles ensues.

Though set in 1914, the film feels timeless and the animation holds up very well after nearly 20 years.

Anime

In our newest section, we have Japanese animation, or anime.

Starting with Hulu , we have none other than the anime everyone is talking about, “My Hero Academia.”

The series follows Izuku Midoriya, a young boy who strives to be a superhero, despite being born without a superpower, known as a quirk, in a world where nearly 80% of society does.

Following a fateful encounter with the number one hero, Midoriya applies to the best superhero training school around, and learns what it means to be a hero.

Young viewers will enjoy the charming variety of character and the upbeat tone, while older viewers will be thrilled by the action and plot lines that are reminiscent of such classics as ‘DragonBall Z” or “Naruto.”

On Netflix we have “Little Witch Academia,” which shares no relation to “My Hero Academia” despite the similar names.

What they do share however is their charm. “Little Witch Academia” follows Akko, an aspiring witch who enrolls at the Luna Nova Witchcraft Academy.

She’s not the best student but her bright attitude is the key to her and her friends’ success.

The series caries a similar magical feeling as the beloved “Harry Potter” series, and is suitable for all ages, with its action sequences and modern animation style.

That’s going to do it for this week’s roundup! Next week, we’re delving into action and superheroes, with podcasts being added to the mix.