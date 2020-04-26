The Quaran-Times: Sci-Fi

Stuck at home doesn't mean stuck without a smile! This column will bring you weekly movies, games and TV shows, turning "stay-at-home" into an extended Spring Break. Photo credit: Caroline Medina

When you’re stuck looking at the same four walls day after day, you start longing for an escape.

This week we’re giving you just that, a way to dive into new worlds without leaving your home so you can have hours of immersion and entertainment while staying safe.

From superheroes to time travel, we’re delving into the realm of science fiction.

Gaming

For the PlayStation 4 community we have “Horizon: Zero Dawn,” a game exclusive to the console which sees players immersed in a world overrun by machines where humanity is no longer the apex predator.

Players control Aloy, a hunter who sets out to uncover the secrets of humanity’s past and learn what events created the animal robots that now roam freely.

The game features a vast open world, amazing story, gorgeous visuals, strategic combat and a wonderful performance by all voice actors.

For those with an Xbox One, we have “BioShock: The Collection.”

BioShock takes place in 1960, where Jack, the sole survivor of a plane crash in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, discovers the entrance to the recluse underwater city of Rapture, following a civil war which left most of it in disrepair.

Players explore this realm and fight off enemies along the way, enhancing their character with upgrades in a world where everything can be a weapon.

The story is one of the best from recent gaming and sparks questions about human nature and choices we make.

This collection in particular remasters the series in high definition and contains all single-player content from BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, all single-player add-on content, the “Columbia’s Finest” expansion pack.

Closing off gaming, for the Nintendo Switch, we have the well-known game “Overwatch.”

The game is set sixty years into the future of a fictionalized Earth, thirty years after a robot uprising.

Players can choose from over 30 heroes, each offering a unique style of play, to compete in numerous game modes.

Capture the Flag, Payload, 1v1 and 3v3 modes are just a few of the near dozen game modes that are offered.

Fun, vibrant colors and creativity are the hallmarks of this game, and players can choose casual or competitive gameplay experiences.

TV Shows

No science fiction list is complete without superheroes, so for Netflix users we have “The Flash.”

For those unfamiliar with DC’s scarlet speedster, the show follows Barry Allen, a crime scene investigator who is granted super speed after being struck by lighting.

The show does away with most superhero tropes in favor of an emotional story, fleshed out characters, and a thrilling soundtrack.

Fans of the comics will enjoy seeing the fastest man alive face iconic villains, but new watchers need no prior knowledge to understand the show.

Over on Hulu we have the iconic series “The Twilight Zone.” For those who enjoyed “Black Mirror,” they will find that it drew much inspiration from “The Twilight Zone.”

The show follows ordinary people in extraordinary situations, and makes viewers confront their own fears and societal misconceptions. It reminds us that humanity is not exempt from the consequences of our actions.

Disney+ features “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

This series tells the story of a galactic war between droid and clones, taking place long before Luke Skywalker ever picked up a lightsaber and decades before Kylo Ren and his first order ruled over the galaxy.

With seven seasons available, fans will have enough Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to keep them entertained for hours on end.

Movies

If the prequel era doesn’t excite you, perhaps you’ll be more interested in the story of one of the most iconic and beloved characters from the Star Wars franchise.

On Netflix we have “Solo: a Star Wars story.”

This film follows Han Solo and Chewbacca in a time before they crossed paths with Princess Leia, and before they incurred their debt with Jabba the Hut.

The film carries all the energy of a classic western infused with Star Wars and viewers will enjoy seeing the origins of the Millennium Falcon and Lando Calrissian.

With a soundtrack that excites many and a great plot, fans are sure to enjoy this often-overlooked entry in the franchise.

If you don’t want to travel to a galaxy far far away, Hulu brings the action to Earth with “Bumblebee.”

The film captures all the charm of the Saturday morning Transformers cartoons and tells a refreshing story without all the unnecessary explosions and terrible plotlines of recent installments.

High speed action meets emotion in a movie that makes fans new and old rekindle their love for the Autobots and Decepticons.

Disney+ touches on the realm of the undead with “Frankenweenie,” showing that not even death can break the bond between a boy and his dog.

This stop motion Tim Burton film is wildly enjoyable, and tells a wholesome twist on the classic Frankenstein tale.

Shown in black and white, the film is easy on the eyes and warm on the heart.

Anime

This week in anime we’re taking a break from the usual Netflix and Hulu, and instead looking at those with Funimation and Crunchyroll.

When it comes to science fiction, there’s no better modern anime than “Dr. Stone.”

After a mysterious phenomenon turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens.

Senku faces a world that has been reverted to the Stone Age, and sets out with the goal of reawakening the world and catching humanity up on two million years of science and innovation.

Each science experiment and creation is accompanied by an entertaining description of real world science, with smaller projects even including a DIY so viewers can test for themselves if the science really works.

Humor, knowledge, and vibrant animation make up this show that you just can’t miss out on.

Podcast

In our newest section we have “Wolverine: The Lost Trail.”

This podcast follows two federal agents who attempt to uncover the truth behind a series of murders in a small town in Alaska.

With Logan (Wolverine) as the prime suspect, a dark and gritty mystery ensues.

Listener discretion is advised due to strong language and themes but it is by no means vulgar, as cursing and the such is done in a way that adds to the characters and plot.

Extraordinary voice acting, immersive sound and an amazing story combine to create an epic tale that can be listened to in short bursts or for hours on end.

That’s going to do it for this week’s suggestions. If you have anything you’d like to see recommended let us know, or if you have an opinion on a recommendation as well.

Next week we’ll delve into horror but we’ll be sure to include some kid-friendly options as well.