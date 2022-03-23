Spoiler free Batman review

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 01: Robert Pattinson attends “The Batman” World Premiere on March 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

DC’s Batman has finally hit theaters and has lived up to the hype.

Everyone involved in this movie did their part from script writers, to cinematography, to the amazing portrayal of Batman from Robert Patterson.

Director Matt Reeves does a fantastic job displaying a young Batman in a vile corrupt Gotham City.

One of the main things Reeves does that other Batman films have not really shown is how terrible Gotham really is. Fans know that Gotham is a crime ridden city but Reeves emphasizes just how hopeless and miserable it can be with the point where even Batman questions if it could be saved.

The majority of the three hour movie takes place at night which means that the audience gets to see Patterson as Batman for most of the time. Unlike past movies there isn’t that much of Bruce Wayne screen time.

The audience sees him actively trying to make Gotham a better place but watches him fail throughout the movie. This is where Reeves emphases that this is a young and inexperienced Batman who still has much to learn.

Despite only operating for two years, the fear of Batman throughout the criminals of Gotham is displayed perfectly within the first few minutes of the movie.

The rawness of Batman and his mercilessness for criminals is something comic book fans will appreciate while watching the movie. Batman is known to put a beatdown on criminals which is a huge factor on what makes him feared.

One thing about Patterson’s version of Batman that fans will either love or hate is the aspect that Bruce Wayne was still Batman even outside of the suit.

In the comics Batman has made it known that Bruce Wayne is the mask but it seems that this version has not yet taken on the fake role of the playboy billionaire when he is not in costume.

The combination of him being so worried about cleaning up the streets of Gotham along with the bitterness from his parents death means that he has not realized that he needs to embrace the facade.

All of the other characters in the movie are amazing. Alfred, played by Andy Serkis, was not on screen as much as he should have but was impressive in each scene he did.

Zoe Kravitz’ version of Catwoman was great – highlighting her mystique. She is a great dynamic to Batman whose plot tied well into the storyline.

There were many other fantastic supporting characters but the one that stood out the most was Riddler.

In other variations the Riddler is more of a joke of a character. Most people see him as goofy, not very threatening and as comic relief.

Reeves flipped that narrative upside down. The Riddler, played by Paul Dano, is a criminal mastermind who is always two steps ahead. He is an intense and violent villain that is getting the best of Batman all three hours.

Seeing a superhero movie that is also a detective mystery with a smart storyline is something fans of all kind will appreciate.